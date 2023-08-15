Brits to see ‘the benefit in their bank accounts’ as inflation begins to come down, says Rishi Sunak

15 August 2023, 13:54

Rishi Sunak met with staff during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital
Rishi Sunak met with staff during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak has said people can expect to ‘see the benefit in their bank accounts’ as inflation comes down.

The prime minister said there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for people struggling with the cost of living.

Speaking on a hospital visit in Milton Keynes, Mr Sunak said: “It’s important that we stick to the plan. The plan is working. I think there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“If we get through this, people will really start to see the benefit in their bank accounts, in their pockets, as inflation starts to fall.”

The prime minister posed for selfies with hospital staff
The prime minister posed for selfies with hospital staff. Picture: Alamy

His comments come after figures showed the rate of UK unemployment increased in the three months to June - while pay grew at the fastest rate since records began.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate hit 4.2% during the quarter, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous three-month period.

It is the highest since the three months to October 2021, the ONS said, and brings the measure above pre-pandemic levels.

The statisticians said regular pay, which excludes bonuses, reached 7.8% compared to a year earlier.\

Read more: Drivers' fury as TfL set to impose toll on the Blackwall Tunnel - as Sadiq Khan risks another clash with motorists

Read more: EU rejects British request to discuss deal to send migrants back to Europe - despite more Channel deaths

He said there is 'light at the end of the tunnel' for savers
He said there is 'light at the end of the tunnel' for savers. Picture: Alamy

"This is the highest regular annual growth rate we have seen since comparable records began in 2001," they said.

In real terms, regular pay rose 0.1% for the year when adjusting for Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) inflation.

It is the first time since October 2021 that real wages have increased, the ONS added.

But when adjusting for Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, the measure was still 0.6% down on the year. That is the smallest reduction since November 2021.

The data shows the number of payrolled employees increased by 97,000 to 30.2 million in July, although the ONS said this is a "provisional estimate and is likely to be revised when more data are received next month".

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Thanks to the action we've taken in the jobs market, it's great to see a record number of employees.

"Our ambitious reforms will make work pay and help even more people into work - including by expanding free childcare next year - helping to deliver on our priority to grow the economy."

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: "The number of unemployed people has risen again while the number of people working has fallen back a little.

"This is mainly due to people taking slightly longer to find work than those who started job hunting in recent months.

"The drop in those neither working nor looking for work is mainly among those looking after their family or home.

"Meanwhile the number of people prevented from working by long-term sickness has risen again to a new record.

"Job vacancies have now fallen over a quarter of a million since this time last year. However, they remain significantly above pre-Covid levels.

"Earnings continue to grow in cash terms, with basic pay growing at its fastest since current records began.

"Coupled with lower inflation, this means the position on people's real pay is recovering and now looks a bit better than a few months back."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

'This is not Midsomer Murders': Local mayor calls for privacy after Erin Patterson’s deadly mushroom lunch

Bethany Cox denied the charges against her on Tuesday.

Eaglescliffe woman, 22, denies using ‘poison or other instrument’ to procure abortion during lockdown

China Flooding

China faces more flooding as 90 rivers rise above warning levels

Poland Defense Parade

Poland stages military parade on anniversary of battle against Bolsheviks

Indonesia Missing Speedboat

Australian surfers rescued after two days missing off Indonesia

The forces issued a statement on Tuesday.

Victims and witnesses hit by Norfolk and Suffolk Police data breach as forces apologise to more than 1,000 affected

Sadiq Khan risks another fight with motorists

Drivers' fury as TfL set to impose toll on the Blackwall Tunnel - as Sadiq Khan risks another clash with motorists

Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova have been charged

Three ‘Russian spies’ who lived in UK for a decade and baked cakes for neighbours charged in national security sting

Russia Explosion

Blast at petrol station in southern Russia kills 35

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian civilians killed as Russia unleashes barrage of missiles

Michael Hillier killed Liam Smith

Drug dealer who shot and poured acid on father-of-two says he is 'knight in shining armour' as 'victim raped girlfriend'

Michael Jones was killed while working on Everton's new stadium

Worker who died in 'machinery incident' at Everton's new stadium named as 26-year-old fan of Premier League club

Rachel Zegler has been criticised for her Snow White comments

Star of Disney's Snow White live action film calls Prince Charming a 'stalker', as furious fans slam 'woke' remake

Stevie Nicks posted about the fires and drew criticism from her legions of fans

Stevie Nicks hit with criticism over ‘privileged’ social media post about Maui fires

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump and 18 allies indicted in Georgia accused of 2020 election meddling

Charred vehicles near a wildfire-destroyed home in Kula, Hawaii

99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires but governor warns there could be many more

Latest News

See more Latest News

Erin Patterson and Simon Patterson (inset)

Sole survivor of Erin Patterson’s deadly beef wellington mushroom lunch ‘holds the key to what happened’
The UK is likely to see temperatures of 30C this weekend

Summer is finally here: Brits to enjoy 30C this weekend, as warm weather set to last weeks

Russia Ruble

Russian central bank raises interest rate after plunge in ruble’s value

Wages have grown at the highest rate in 22 years

Wages grow at record pace, closing in on inflation after more than a year of pay dropping in real terms
China Economy

China stops publishing data on youth unemployment as economic worries deepen

India Independence Day

India’s economy will be among world’s top three in five years, says Modi

Kandice Barber is said to have lost her job

Teacher jailed for having sex with pupil, 15, 'moved on from security job because she was too distracting'
The EU has rejected a fresh attempt to discuss a new migrant deal

EU rejects British request to discuss deal to send migrants back to Europe - despite more Channel deaths
The beloved Crooked House pub before and then after it was destroyed by a fire and ripped down

Fresh hope for Crooked House as Historic England hints Britain’s wonkiest pub could be rebuilt
Former US president Donald Trump

What are the investigations Donald Trump is facing?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit