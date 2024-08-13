Ninth animal-themed Banksy artwork appears on shutter at London Zoo

13 August 2024, 10:03 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 10:44

A new mural has appeared at London Zoo
A new mural has appeared at London Zoo. Picture: Instagram/@banksy

By Flaminia Luck

A ninth animal-themed Banksy artwork has appeared overnight in London.

The latest image has been sprayed onto a shutter outside London Zoo.

It shows a gorilla appearing to lifting up the barrier to let a flock of birds and a seal escape.

A number of eyes can be seen underneath in the darker painted area.

A mural of a gorilla freeing animals
A mural of a gorilla freeing animals. Picture: Getty
ZSL staff measure up a mural of a gorilla freeing animals
ZSL staff measure up a mural of a gorilla freeing animals. Picture: Getty

Pictures by the illusive artist have sprung up every day in the capital for over a week.

Fans of the artist have been seen taking pictures of the piece.

Artwork appeared on Monday showing a rhino mounting a Nissan Micra with a traffic cone on its bonnet in Charlton, south East London
Artwork appeared on Monday showing a rhino mounting a Nissan Micra with a traffic cone on its bonnet in Charlton, south East London. Picture: Alamy

The artist has revealed a new animal artwork each day this week, of a goat, elephants, monkeys, a wolf and pelicans.

The first piece of graffiti in Banksy's new animal-themed series, which was announced on Monday, is near Kew Bridge in south-west London and shows a goat with rocks falling down below it, just above where a CCTV camera is pointed.

On Tuesday the artist added silhouettes of two elephants with their trunks stretched towards each other on the side of a building near Chelsea, west London.

This was followed by three monkeys looking as though they were swinging underneath a bridge over Brick Lane, near a vintage clothing shop in the popular east London market street, not far from Shoreditch High Street.

A wolf was then unveiled howling on a satellite dish on Thursday in Peckham and was then followed the next day with pelicans pinching fish from a chip shop sign in Walthamstow.

Cat
The design in Cricklewood, north west London, depicted a large cat with an upturned tail . Picture: Getty

