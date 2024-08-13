James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Ninth animal-themed Banksy artwork appears on shutter at London Zoo
13 August 2024, 10:03 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 10:44
A ninth animal-themed Banksy artwork has appeared overnight in London.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The latest image has been sprayed onto a shutter outside London Zoo.
It shows a gorilla appearing to lifting up the barrier to let a flock of birds and a seal escape.
A number of eyes can be seen underneath in the darker painted area.
Pictures by the illusive artist have sprung up every day in the capital for over a week.
Fans of the artist have been seen taking pictures of the piece.
Read more: Crowds boo as sixth Banksy artwork on London billboard removed
Read more: Teenage girl dies after getting into trouble while playing in River Severn
The artist has revealed a new animal artwork each day this week, of a goat, elephants, monkeys, a wolf and pelicans.
The first piece of graffiti in Banksy's new animal-themed series, which was announced on Monday, is near Kew Bridge in south-west London and shows a goat with rocks falling down below it, just above where a CCTV camera is pointed.
On Tuesday the artist added silhouettes of two elephants with their trunks stretched towards each other on the side of a building near Chelsea, west London.
This was followed by three monkeys looking as though they were swinging underneath a bridge over Brick Lane, near a vintage clothing shop in the popular east London market street, not far from Shoreditch High Street.
A wolf was then unveiled howling on a satellite dish on Thursday in Peckham and was then followed the next day with pelicans pinching fish from a chip shop sign in Walthamstow.