Teenage girl dies after getting into trouble while playing in River Severn

By Kit Heren

A 15-year-old girl has died after getting into trouble while playing with friends in the River Severn.

Holli Smallman was part of a group on the banks of the river as it flows through Welshpool, in mid-Wales, on Friday.

She slipped into the water and vanished, with police recovering her body later that evening. Officers confirmed this week that the teenager had died.

The town's mayor shared his sadness at the "terrible tragedy”

“Events such as this affect the whole town deeply and I know that many will be sharing a sense of shock,” Cllr Phil Owen said.

His fellow councillor Alison Davies, who is also a governor at Welshpool High School, said: “On behalf of all the governors, we’re very, very saddened by this news.

“We’re devastated obviously for Holli and her family, and her wider family and friends.

“It’s tragic; I say that as mother and grandmother. The loss of a child is always tragic, but this was a very sad accident when a group of teens were playing in a river.

“People have known her and her family for a long time. Things will never be the same to those whom she was close.

“In small communities like this it really does hit a bit harder because everybody is probably closer.”

She added: "The governing body and town will support the family as much as they can, if the time arises that they need our help.”