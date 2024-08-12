Child dies after being pulled from canal in Wolverhampton

A child has died after falling into a canal in Wolverhampton. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A child has died after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton.

Paramedics were called to Hendon Avenue, Ettingshall, on Sunday evening around 6pm, after the boy was found in a critical condition.

Two ambulances and a specialist trauma doctor were sent out following the call.

When crews got to the scene around three minutes later, they found police were already there trying to help the boy.

Paramedics then took over revival attempts but nothing could be done to save him - and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

His age or identity have not yet been revealed.

Emergency services were called to Hendon Avenue. Picture: Google

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found a boy, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues, in a critical condition.

“He was receiving basic life support by officers and ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the child could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

