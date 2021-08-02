Belarus Olympian arrives at Polish embassy after refusing to be sent home

2 August 2021, 09:50

The sprinter claimed she was taken to the airport against her will.
The sprinter claimed she was taken to the airport against her will. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Belarus Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has visited the Polish embassy after refusing to be sent home by her team.

Deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter that Tsimanouskaya had been offered a "humanitarian visa and is free to pursue her sporting career in Poland if she so chooses".

The Czech Republic also said they were ready to offer her a visa, with France's European affairs minister saying it would be an "honour" if Europe were to grant political asylum.

It comes after the sportswoman was reported to be "safe and secure" in an airport hotel, under the protection of Japanese authorities.

In a statement released by the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), Tsimanouskaya said she was in a police station early on Monday morning.

"I explained the situation to a police officer of how I was taken from the Olympic Village," she said.

"Now I am in a secure situation and am figuring out the question of where I will spend the night."

Read more: Belarus accused of trying to fly athlete home after she criticised coaches

The sprinter said she was taken to Haneda airport against her will, having publicly complained about the national coach.

She had been entered into the 4x400 relay despite never racing in the event.

Tsimanouskaya said in a filmed message on social media that she had been pressured by Belarus team officials, and had to ask the IOC for help.

"I was put under pressure and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent," she said.

Belarus said the 24-year-old was removed from the team because of her "emotional and psychological state".

A Japanese government spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, told reporters that Japan was cooperating with other organisations "to take appropriate measures".

The foreign ministry said Japan is working with the IOC and the Tokyo Olympics organisers.

It is the latest in controversial events for Belarus, after an ongoing dispute about the diversion of a Ryanair passenger flight, which saw journalist Roman Protasevich arrested when the flight was grounded in Minsk.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A sumatran tiger who contracting Covid-19 looks out from a cage at the Ragunan Zoo in Jakarta (Jakarta Provincial Government/AP)

Tigers at Indonesian zoo recovering from coronavirus

Boris Johnson's popularity has fallen, a new survey has found

Boris Johnson's popularity plummets amid "pingdemic" and lockdown's easing
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya

Belarus athlete involved in airport stand-off safe, say Japanese officials
Samaritans has said it has introduced new safeguarding measures

Samaritans brings in 'measures' amid reports men met vulnerable callers for sex
Malaysian opposition

Malaysian politicians stage protest over parliament closure

Little Richard

Drummer for Little Richard and James Brown dies aged 86

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses
UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor confirms

UK 'unlikely' to ever return to Covid-19 lockdown, professor suggests
Digby Jones tells LBC: I object strongly to Alex Scott playing the 'class card' in twitter row

Digby Jones tells LBC: I object to Alex Scott playing 'class card' in twitter row
Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem

Maajid Nawaz calls for legalisation of cannabis to 'reimagine' drug problem
Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

Sir Ed Davey: Government should pay young people to get Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London