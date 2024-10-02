Benjamin Netanyahu pays tribute to eight IDF soldiers killed in Lebanon as fresh Israeli strikes hit Beirut

2 October 2024, 23:37 | Updated: 3 October 2024, 00:41

Israel's PM has paid tribute to the IDF soldiers killed during their incursion into Lebanon
Israel's PM has paid tribute to the IDF soldiers killed during their incursion into Lebanon. Picture: Reuters, Alamy, IDF

By Henry Moore

Israel’s prime minister has paid tribute to the eight IDF soldiers who have died in the first days of their ‘limited’ invasion of Lebanon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Israel will win in its war with Hezbollah following the deaths of eight of its soldiers.

He said: “I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon, may God avenge them, and may their memories be a blessing.”

Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, was the first soldier to be named following the announcement.

Read more: Starmer says Israel has right to self-defence from Iran's 'unacceptable aggression' as he calls for 'restraint'

Read more: Flight carrying Brits fleeing Lebanon lands in UK as more charter missions could be arranged

A squad commander in the "Egoz" unit, he was killed during combat, the IDF said.

It is understood he was killed when his unit was ambushed by Hezbollah in a village in southern Lebanon.

'The UK should not be involved in offensive action': Lord Darroch on Middle East escalation

The 22-year-old was a team commander in the Egoz unit, an elite commando unit specialising in guerrilla warfare.

Mr Netanyahu said his country was at war with “Iran’s axis of evil.”

He said: “We will stand together, and with God’s help, we will win together.”

This comes as fresh Israeli strikes rained down on Beirut on Wednesday evening, killing at least five people, the Lebanese health ministry reports.

The IDF confirmed it had "conducted a precise strike in Beirut", the latest following a week that has seen one million Lebanese civilians forced to leave their homes.

The Lebanese health ministry has said 46 people were killed and 85 others injured by “enemy Israeli strikes” across the country over the past 24 hours.

Israel’s continued bombardment of Beirut comes less than 24 hours after Iran launched a massive barrage at the country.

Almost 200 missiles were fired at Israel from Iran on Tuesday night, most were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran “will pay” for launching the strike.

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany said Iran has risked “setting the entire region on fire”.

Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster
Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster. Picture: IDF

“Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire, this must be prevented at all costs,” he said. “Hezbollah and Iran must immediately cease their attacks on Israel.”

The Defence Secretary John Healey has confirmed British forces "played their part" in supporting Israel after Iran launched its barrage of missiles.

It is understood RAF Jets were involved in the Defence Operation.

The US says it also "intercepted multiple" weapons.

Keir Starmer has said that Israel has the right to defend itself from Iran's "unacceptable aggression", but urged restraint.

The Prime Minister told reporters on Wednesday: “No one wants a regional war," adding that "the attack by Iran last night... is not to be tolerated".

Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.
Israeli shelling hit an area in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Joe Biden said that Israel has the right to respond to Iran's bombing attack on Tuesday night - but must not target nuclear sites.

The president told reporters: "We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do, but all seven of us [G7 nations] agree that they have a right to respond but they should respond proportionally".

Asked if he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, Mr Biden said "no".

Wednesday night saw a charted flight filled with British nationals fleeing Lebanon land in the UK, with more rescue missions potentially taking place in the coming days.

