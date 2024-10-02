Breaking News

Flight carrying Brits fleeing Lebanon lands in UK as more mercy mission charter journeys could be arranged

2 October 2024

A flight carrying Brits fleeing Lebanon has landed in the uk
A flight carrying Brits fleeing Lebanon has landed in the uk. Picture: ALAMY

By Will Conroy and Henry Moore

The first charter flight taking British nationals and their families out of Lebanon has arrived back in the UK after touching down in Birmingham.

The Dan Air plane touched down at Birmingham International Airport shortly before 8.40pm, having departed from Beirut and stopped off in Bucharest, Romania, on its journey.

David Lammy confirmed the flight on Monday just hours before Israel announced the start of a "localised and targeted" ground operation in southern Lebanon.

As of last week, there were thought to be between 4,000 and 6,000 UK nationals, including dependents in Lebanon.

Mr Lammy had previously said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.

“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed.”

British Foreign Minister David Lammy
British Foreign Minister David Lammy. Picture: Getty

Mr Lammy said another flight had been arranged for Thursday and more would be organised in the coming days as long as it was safe to do so.

He said on Tuesday that while the UK was in "constant dialogue" with Israel, "I have been warning and cautioning that we cannot make guarantees".

Any further flights in the coming days will depend on demand and the security situation on the ground, the Foreign Office said.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 were eligible to take the flight, with vulnerable people a priority, while non-British dependants boarding required a visa, granted for at least six months, to enter the UK.

The UK government paid to charter the flight, which departed from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, but British nationals were expected to pay a fee of £350 per seat.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Lammy added: "I urge them to leave because the situation on the ground is fast-moving and of course whilst we will do everything we can to protect British nationals, and those plans are in place to do so, we cannot anticipate the circumstances and the speed with which we can do that if things escalate in a major way over the coming hours and days."

A few hours later the Israeli military said a "limited, localised and targeted" ground operation was underway against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group.

Air strikes hit a southern suburb of Beirut, after the Israeli military warned residents there to evacuate.

The foreign secretary said the government had been urging British nationals to leave Lebanon "for months".

"I have been warning since coming into office in July that British nationals should leave Lebanon," he said. "Indeed, the previous government was saying do not travel to Lebanon."

