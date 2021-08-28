Breaking News

Biden warns another attack at Kabul airport is 'highly likely in next 24 to 36 hours'

Joe Biden has vowed further US airstrikes against Isis-K targets. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Joe Biden has warned that another terror attack at Kabul airport in Afghanistan is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours".

The US President said he vowed to "hunt down any person involved" in Thursday's "heinous attack" which killed 13 US troops and "make them pay".

Speaking after the Pentagon confirmed that two "high-profile" members of the terrorist group had been killed in an American strike, Mr Biden said more attacks are likely.

He said: "The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.

"I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritise force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground.

"They assured me that they did, and that they could take these measures while completing the mission and safely retrograding our personnel."

President Biden said the US airstrike that killed two Isis suspects in Afghanistan in retaliation "was not the last".

The airstrike was a retaliation for the devastating suicide bombing that killed between 79 and 169 Afghans, 13 US military personnel and three British nationals, one of whom was a child.

More than 150 people were injured in the attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, including 18 US service personnel.

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.

"I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have," continued the president.

"This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay.

"Whenever anyone seeks to harm the United States or attack our troops, we will respond."

The President also spoke about the continued rescue mission, and said US troops helped bring out another 6,800 people on Friday.

He paid tribute to the 13 service members that were killed in the tragic attack on Kabul airport on Thursday.

"They were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others," he said.

"Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far. May God protect our troops and all those standing watch in these dangerous days."

This story is being updated