'Biggest tax cuts since Thatcher' to be made in Kwarteng's mini budget after warnings UK already facing recession

23 September 2022, 00:05 | Updated: 23 September 2022, 00:07

Kwasi Kwarteng is set to unveil a package of tax cuts
Kwasi Kwarteng is set to unveil a package of tax cuts. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The biggest package of tax cuts since Margaret Thatcher will be announced on Friday as Kwasi Kwarteng looks to kick-start Liz Truss's campaign promises.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The chancellor will set out his mini-budget later and announce tens of billions in increased spending and tax reductions - while critics warn more spending and lower taxes will lead to heavy amounts of borrowing.

He is set to tell MPs that a "cycle of stagnation" has led to the biggest tax burden Britain has experienced since the 1940s.

Details about how the help with energy bills - a £2,500 annual cap on charges for two years, along with a six-month freeze for businesses - will also be announced, amid criticism that he had would not allow forecasting on his mini-budget by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

And new investment zones will also be set up, creating low-tax and low-regulation areas he believes will boost growth across the UK.

Mr Kwarteng believes his policies will generate enough money to fund public services.

Mr Kwarteng's tax cuts are set to be the biggest since the Thatcher era
Mr Kwarteng's tax cuts are set to be the biggest since the Thatcher era. Picture: Alamy

He is due to tell the House of Commons: "Growth is not as high as it needs to be, which has made it harder to pay for public services, requiring taxes to rise.

"This cycle of stagnation has led to the tax burden being forecast to reach the highest levels since the late 1940s.

"We are determined to break that cycle. We need a new approach for a new era focused on growth."

His speech will come amid a storm of economic problems - soaring inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, and rising interest rates set by the Bank of England after it warned the UK may already be in recession. It raised interest rates by 0.5 per cent to reach highest level since 2008 financial crisis - 2.25% - on Thursday.

Read more: Misery for millions as interest rates hiked 0.5 per cent to reach highest level since 2008 financial crisis

Mr Kwarteng has already confirmed he will reverse the National Insurance hike, cancel the planned corporation tax rise from 19% to 25% and scrap the limit on bankers' bonuses to allow London to compete with international financial hubs.

After Ms Truss said she was willing to be an unpopular Prime Minister if it meant implementing what she believes are the right policies, Mr Kwarteng is to say her Government will be "bold and unashamed in pursuing growth – even where that means taking difficult decisions".

The planned cut of 1p in income tax in 2024 could be brought forward, and VAT could be slashed from 20% to 15%.

Read more: Fracking ban to be lifted in England to 'bolster energy security', govt confirms

Investment zones with lower tax and laxer planning rules could be established after talks with councils in the West Midlands, the Tees Valley and Somerset, among other places.

Measures to speed up about 100 significant infrastructure projects, such as roads, railways and energy-related plans, may include watered down environmental assessments.

Reports also suggest stamp duty could be cut and that some 120,000 people on Universal Credit may need to actively look for work or lose their benefits.

Liz Truss has said she is prepared to be unpopular if it means doing what she believes is right
Liz Truss has said she is prepared to be unpopular if it means doing what she believes is right. Picture: Alamy

Critics fear high spending and lower taxes could lead to heavily increased borrowing.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the growth strategy was "a gamble at best", and its director, Paul Johnson, said: "This will actually, we think, be the biggest tax-cutting fiscal event since Nigel Lawson's budget of 1988."

Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, said "The Conservatives don't have a new plan for economic growth. They have simply moved from levelling up to trickle down and that has not worked in the past.

"Their choice to fund all of this through borrowing and not attempt to fund even a proportion of it through a windfall tax on the energy companies making the most from the current crisis increases risk and leaves British taxpayers paying more for longer.

"They are doing all of this at a time when inflation is high and interest and mortgage rates are already on the rise."

Mr Kwarteng has said he will set out a timeline for an independent economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility during Friday's speech.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mrs Vardy lost the Wagatha trial

Rebekah Vardy 'to air tell-all Wagatha Christie documentary to recoup £1.5m legal costs'

Johanson was given a suspended sentence

Drink driver, 47, 'told police her dog was behind the wheel after crashing car into bus stop'

Russia is mobilising 300,000 men to its war

Russian anti-war protesters 'drafted into army' as videos emerge of families ripped apart by Putin's mobilisation

Boris Johnson made an unfortunate verbal slip-up in the Commons

Boris Johnson accidentally hails Putin’s ‘inspirational leadership’

Robert Jenrick spoke about the Government's new GP target, describing it as an "expectation"

Target for GPs to see patients within two weeks is 'expectation, not a pledge', health minister admits

RMT union members will strike on 8 October

More rail misery as another strike announced with 40,000 workers to walk out

Results from the 2021 census show that 45.7% of Northern Ireland are Catholic or from a Catholic background, compared with 43.48% of people from Protestant or other Christian backgrounds.

Catholics outnumber Protestants for the first time in Northern Ireland

Pictures and video have emerged on social media of desperate Russians trying to flee the country

Russians flee on one-way tickets to avoid being hauled to frontlines of Putin’s ‘meatgrinder’

Kate said she thought the rainbows were 'Her Majesty looking down on us'

Princess of Wales says The Queen 'was looking down on us' as rainbows emerged in skies over Balmoral

Kwasi Kwarteng said the move represents a 'tax cut for workers'

National Insurance rise to be reversed from November 6, Chancellor confirms

Celia Marsh died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap containing traces of milk

Mum-of-five died after fatal reaction to vegan Pret wrap that contained milk, coroner rules

Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield

Girlfriend of Huddersfield stabbing victim Khayri McLean who was killed outside school pays tearful tribute

David Silva with the Premier League trophy

Former Manchester City star David Silva fined for grabbing woman at Spanish music festival

A pod of about 230 wales became stranded on the beach on Wednesday September 21.

Race against time to save 35 surviving whales after 200 die in mass stranding on Tasmanian beach

Chris Kaba's family have reiterated their call for justice

Chris Kaba's family renew call for justice after seeing footage of his shooting

Shaun Pinner (pictured centre in dark top) has been pictured with his family, whilst Aiden Aslin (bottom right) and Dylan Healy are among four other British nationals to have arrived home after being held prisoner in Russia

Emotional reunions for British POWs as they return to Heathrow after being held on death row by Russian forces

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mexico Protest

Mexican police injured in blast during protest over students’ disappearance

Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran

At least nine killed as Iran protests spread over woman’s death

Ukrainian soldiers, who were released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, smile close to Chernihiv, Ukraine

Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap

Alex Jones, right, enters court with members of his security team

Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

Mexico Earthquake

Two dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

A man jumps a railing to take a break as people line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India

Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman talks at the Global Aerospace Summit in Abu Dhabi in 2016

Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre left, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security in Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan apologises to avoid contempt charges

A Tesla logo on a phone

Over one million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

People visit the area of tripoint marking the place where borders of Poland, Lithuania and Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast meet, in Zerdziny, Poland

Baltics say no to automatic asylum for Russians fleeing draft

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow organisation's call to ban meat-eating men from sex

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex
winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise
maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London