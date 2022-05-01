Bill Murray admits he 'tried to be funny with a woman' as latest film production is halted

Bill Murray said he had a difference of opinion with a woman on his latest film
Bill Murray said he had a difference of opinion with a woman on his latest film. Picture: Alamy

Bill Murray is "trying to make peace with a woman" after an incident that led to his latest film production getting shut down.

The American comedian said he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman who was working on Being Mortal with him, but did not go into specifics.

He said he "did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way".

"As of now we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other," he told CNBC.

"We are both professionals, we like each other's work, we like each other I think and if we can't really get along and trust each other there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It's been quite an education for me."

The Ghostbusters star said he would resume work on the film if the woman involved in the incident is comfortable to do so.

"I think it's a sad dog that can't learn anymore. That's a really sad puppy that can't learn anymore. I don't want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it," he added.

"What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we've both spent a lot of time developing the skill of."

Being Mortal, based on a surgeon's book about end-of-life and hospice care, started production in March and was due to come out next year.

It stars Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari alongside Mr Murray.

The production company behind Being Mortal, Searchlight Pictures, has confirmed work on the film had stopped .

An investigation into a complaint against Mr Murray has begun.

