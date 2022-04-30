Boris Becker's jail term is shocking and unfair, says his daughter

Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova has said her father's jail term is not fair on her half-brother. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Becker's daughter has said she is 'shocked' by her father's jail term and said it is "not fair" on his young son.

Anna Ermakova told German newspaper Bild she would visit her father in prison as often as she could.

"I'm really in shock that my father has been sentenced to two years and six months," she said.

"I will support him and I will visit him whenever I can.

"I hope that will help him a little to get through the time."

Anna Ermakova expressed her concern for her brother to the court. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old, who lives in London, also said she had written to the court to express her concern for her 12-year-old half brother Amadeus.

"I wrote a letter to the court to express my concern for my little half-brother, Amadeus," she said.

"After all, he is only 12 and will now have to do without a father figure, whom he will lack during a difficult phase of his development.

"It's not fair to him."

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was jailed for two and a half years for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The 54-year-old was convicted of transferring hundreds of thousands of pounds from his business account and failing to declare a property in his home town of Leimen, Germany.

The father-of-four was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt, between June 21 and October 3 2017, earlier this month.

He was sentenced on Friday.

Ms Ermakova was the result of a one night stand between Becker and a Russian model.

He got custody of her in 2007.

Amadeus is the son of Becker and his ex-wife Lilly Becker.

Becker photographed outside court on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Becker shot to fame after winning Wimbledon in 1985 aged just 17.

He is reportedly classed as a "high profile inmate" at Wandsworth Prison, meaning he will be kept separate from some of the other residents.

He was photographed on Friday spending time with his girlfriend Lillian De Carvalho, his ex-wife Ms Becker and Amadeus.