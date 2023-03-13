Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll’s baby has phone snatched out of hands by ‘scumbag’ woman on shopping trip in London

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll raged at Westfield Stratford City security after brazen theft. Picture: Instagram/Instagram

By Chay Quinn

Towie star Billi Mucklow's daughter had a phone snatched out of her hand by a "scumbag" woman as she and footballer husband Andy Carroll rage at the brazen theft.

Reading striker Andy confirmed the theft in angry tweets posted on Sunday confirming that the pair's daughter Marvel had the device snatched as they shopped in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London.

"Some absolute scumbag woman has just ripped [Billi Mucklow's] phone out of our babies hand in [Westfield Stratford].

"Marvel was sitting in her pushchair and started screaming when the woman attacked and ran off!!!!

"Security have said it happens every day".

Billi Mucklow and Marvel were shopping in the shopping centre when the brazen theft occurred. Picture: Instagram

Andy Carroll and Billi Mucklow. Picture: Instagram

He accompanied the rant with screenshots of the phone's Find My iPhone dashboard and a map marker showing the device at an address in Gillingham, Kent.

He followed the first tweet with an update showing Billi's phone in Chatham, Kent.

A police spokesperson said of the : "We have received a report of a theft that is alleged to have occurred at Westfield Stratford City on the afternoon of Sunday, 12 March.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing."

The couple wed last year and they have two children together.

It is not the first time that Carroll has been the victim of theft, after Jack O'Brien was sentenced to six years in prison after attempting an armed robbery of the striker's £22,000.

Billi confirmed the incident on an Instagram, writing: "Today I went to Westfield Stratford. Marvel was sitting in her pram watching my phone, some dirty scum bag grabbed my phone she screamed crying 'Lady took my phone'.

"I looked up to see someone running off she was screaming they obviously grabbed it from her and she wouldn't let go and then they must of snatched it out her hands.

"How dare someone touch my baby, I've never felt so sick to my stomach that someone had gone near her, couldn't give a f**k about my phone.

"Security wasn't interested no one was interested in helping me."

She concluded: "So everyone be careful when you're in there I definitely won't be rushing back" before tagging the shopping centre in her rant.