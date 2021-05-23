Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson 'fighting for life after being shot in London'

23 May 2021, 22:15 | Updated: 23 May 2021, 22:52

Sasha Johnson has been named as the victim of a shooting in London
Sasha Johnson has been named as the victim of a shooting in London. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A woman who was shot in the head in south London in the early hours of Sunday has been named as Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.

The young mother was named online as the victim of the shooting at 3am in Consort Road, Peckham.

The Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), an economic and political party that Ms Johnson works for, said in a statement that she had been shot following numerous death threats.

The TTIP hailed the Oxford graduate as "a strong, powerful voice" in the black equal rights movement.

The statement said: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

"She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition. The attack happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.

"Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee."

Police said they would not identify the victim.

Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP for Leicester East, wrote on Twitter: "Shocking to hear of the gun shot to the head of Sasha Johnson; All women should be safe on our streets.

"Wishing her a full recovery. Sending love and solidarity to her family, friends and loved ones. There are still too many guns and violent weapons damaging too many lives."

Ms Johnson works in activism and community support and got a first in social care at Oxford University.

Her page on the TTIP website states: "She has an immense passion for implementing change and justice and has been actively supporting the eradication of injustices in society by attending and leading protests.

"Although not everyone may agree with her methods, she is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in.

"She is also committed to feeding the homeless and has personally been involved in delivering food and groceries to families that are in need."

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police issued an appeal for witnesses after a woman, thought to be in her 20s, suffered a gunshot injury.

She remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition and there have been no arrests, the appeal added.

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele said: “We are all hoping that this young woman’s condition improves. Our investigation is in its early stages and urgent enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

"I would appeal to the residents of Consort Road and the surrounding area to check any doorbell or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity that may relate to this investigation."

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are leading the investigation.

There remains a significant police presence in the area and a number of roads are currently closed.

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1172/23May. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

