Black woman arrested in front of her crying son because Met police wrongly thought she didn't pay bus fare

Police arresting the woman. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Police officers arrested a black woman in London in front of her young son because they wrongly thought she hadn't paid her bus fare.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eyewitnesses to the incident, which took place in Croydon on Friday July 21, claimed that the boy was separated from his mother, and that there were as many as 14 police officers present.

Police arrested the woman, they said, because she was asked to confirm with a revenue inspector that she had paid her bus fare, but did not agree.

They handcuffed and arrested her on suspicion of fare evasion because, as they claimed, she became abusive.

It then emerged she had paid, and she was "de-arrested" and let go.

Read more: British expat cleared of murdering terminally ill wife but found guilty of manslaughter by Cyprus judge

Read more: Police launch murder investigation into London mother who has been missing for 10 years

The woman can be seen struggling with two male officers while screaming: "What the hell, get off me, what are you doing? What the f*** is going on?"

The young child can be seen and heard crying.

Another person can be heard telling the woman: “Please calm down, they will split you up from your child, just stop.”

Labour MP for Vauxhall Florence Eshalomi tweeted: "There is a distressing video circulating online with a woman handcuffed in front of her young son.

"Please be careful sharing this online to help protect this young boy who is very traumatised by the situation. Myself and other colleges have raised this with the Mayor of London."

Police said the incident was just a snapshot of the wider incident, although they admitted the scene looked "concerning".

In a statement, the Met Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating showing a female being handcuffed by police. Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command were conducting a joint revenue protection operation with Transport for London inspectors in Whitehorse Road, Croydon, on Friday, 21 July.

“One woman left the bus after not complying with a revenue inspector's request to check that she had paid her fare. When asked to stop by police she attempted to walk off and became abusive. As a result, she was arrested on suspicion of fare evasion and detained.

“When it was later established that the woman had paid she was de-arrested and allowed to go on her way.

“The woman was with her child and we appreciate that the video and circumstances look concerning. However, it is a snapshot of a wider incident. The video from this incident and the officer's body-worn video, which was active for a longer period than the social media clip, have been reviewed.

"Our officers regularly liaise with local community groups and forums and we will be discussing the matter with them and listening to their views.”