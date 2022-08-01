Firefighters tackle blaze near Heathrow with black smoke billowing into sky

A six-hectare grass fire is burning near Heathrow Airport. Picture: Twitter @AnindyaGuhaOrig / @jw65922

By Daisy Stephens

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire near Heathrow Airport in west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around six hectares of land is alight in Feltham and smoke can be seen for miles.

Some planes at Heathrow have had to switch runways because of it, but but bosses say there is currently no disruption to flights.

LFB Station Commander Paul Casey, who is at the scene, said: "The fire is producing a large amount of smoke.

"Residents in the local area, particularly around Bedfont Sports Club, should keep their windows and doors closed."

Firefighters are tackling a large grass fire in #Feltham where around six hectares of land is alight. The fire is producing a large amount of smoke. Residents in the local area should keep their windows and doors closed https://t.co/N9aBoSdBFw https://t.co/eKqz42RhNO — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 1, 2022

Hugh fire near Heathrow Airport! pic.twitter.com/AqZ59sGxEL — john woodley (@jw65922) August 1, 2022

The cause is not yet known.

Hounslow Police tweeted: "We are supporting the London Fire Brigade who are currently dealing a grass fire at Hatton Road/Faggs Road, FelthamRoad closures are in place. Surrounding residents and businesses are asked to keep windows and doors closed at this stage."

Updates to follow