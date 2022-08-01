'Not a dream any more': Lionesses lift Euro trophy in front of thousands of fans in Trafalgar Square

By Asher McShane

Thousands of football fans packed Trafalgar Square today to cheer England's victorious Lionesses after they beat Germany 2-1 in the final of Euro 2022.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around 7,000 supporters are partying at the event hosted by Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square, where fans were dancing in the fountains last night after Chloe Kelly's extra time goal.

England's Lionesses raised the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

Over 17m people tuned in to watch the team win yesterday evening. Fans packed into Trafalgar Square were treated to live music from DJ Monki and shown tournament highlights on big screens.

Thousands of people packed into Trafalgar Square to celebrate winning the football. Picture: Alamy

England's victorious Lionesses and their manager, Sarina Wiegman, will be greeted as heroes and take part in a Q&A session before they lift the trophy.

England's Lionesses will be roared on by thousands in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Instagram/LBC/Getty

The Queen led congratulations to the "inspirational" Lionesses yesterday after their historic win.

England defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the final at Wembley, with Chloe Kelly scoring the winner.

England fans flooded into central London today. Picture: Alamy

Shortly after midday today police warned people not to try and access Trafalgar Square as the site was full to capacity.

The Met police posted on Twitter: “The Trafalgar Square EURO2022 fan celebration event has reached full capacity. PLEASE DO NOT travel to the site as you will not be able to get in and you will not be able to watch the event”.

Thousands packed Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Lionesses' win. Picture: LBC

The win came came after sub Ella Toone scored the first goal of the match, which was later cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

The victory secured the team their first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

In a message shared on the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen said: "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women's Football Championships.

"It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

Huge queues this morning ahead of the event in Trafalgar Square. Picture: LBC

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."

She added: "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

"It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

Read more: Historic victory for England's Lionesses after extra-time thriller in Euros final

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal. Picture: Getty

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association and presented Sarina Wiegman's side with their medals, also congratulated the team for their "sensational" win.

"An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!" he said.

The future king later responded to tweet from the official Lionesses account saying "we have done it" adding "yes you have and you’ve inspired a nation too".

Meanwhile, Prince Charle and Camilla said: "Congratulations to the victorious @Lionesses!

"Your teamwork, determination and sportsmanship will inspire a generation. You have made us all proud."

Ella Toone scored the first goal of the game. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also chimed in following the team's triumph, saying: "Football has come home! A stunning victory by the @Lionesses.

"Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said England had made the "entire nation proud".

He tweeted: "The @Lionesses, you have inspired a generation of women and girls. "My daughter and her friends have strong, successful role models in sport because of you.

"The entire nation is so proud."

The team crashed the post-match press conference. Picture: Getty

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that grassroots facilities would be named after the 23 England players in and around each of their home towns or places that shaped their footballing careers.

Ms Dorries said: "Millions of women and girls have been inspired by the team's success and honouring their achievements will mean they leave a lasting impression at grassroots facilities across England."

Absolutely unreal scenes at Wembley!! Massive congrats to the amazing @Lionesses!! @ellatoone99 take a bow for that finish too 👌 — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 31, 2022

Other famous faces to come forward and praise the Lionesses' "girl power" included Adele and the Spice Girls.

Adele shared a photo of the England women's team celebrating their win on Instagram, describing the moment as a "game changer".

She wrote: "You did it!! It's come home!! Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud."

The Spice Girls said on Twitter: "Congratulations @Lionesses True #GirlPower right there."

David Baddiel said he can finally say the lyrics "it's come home" from his classic football anthem Three Lions.

The comedian recorded the football song with Frank Skinner and the rock band Lightning Seeds back in 1996.

Following Euro 2022 win, Baddiel tweeted: "Home. In fact it's come home. A sentence I thought I'd never write. I've gone. Thank you Lionesses."