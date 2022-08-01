'Not a dream any more': Lionesses lift Euro trophy in front of thousands of fans in Trafalgar Square

1 August 2022, 12:41 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 13:04

By Asher McShane

Thousands of football fans packed Trafalgar Square today to cheer England's victorious Lionesses after they beat Germany 2-1 in the final of Euro 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 7,000 supporters are partying at the event hosted by Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square, where fans were dancing in the fountains last night after Chloe Kelly's extra time goal.

England's Lionesses raised the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square
England's Lionesses raised the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

Over 17m people tuned in to watch the team win yesterday evening. Fans packed into Trafalgar Square were treated to live music from DJ Monki and shown tournament highlights on big screens.

Thousands of people packed into Trafalgar Square to celebrate winning the football
Thousands of people packed into Trafalgar Square to celebrate winning the football. Picture: Alamy

England's victorious Lionesses and their manager, Sarina Wiegman, will be greeted as heroes and take part in a Q&A session before they lift the trophy.

England's Lionesses will be roared on by thousands in Trafalgar Square
England's Lionesses will be roared on by thousands in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Instagram/LBC/Getty

The Queen led congratulations to the "inspirational" Lionesses yesterday after their historic win.

England defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the final at Wembley, with Chloe Kelly scoring the winner.

England fans flooded into central London today
England fans flooded into central London today. Picture: Alamy

Shortly after midday today police warned people not to try and access Trafalgar Square as the site was full to capacity.

The Met police posted on Twitter: “The Trafalgar Square EURO2022 fan celebration event has reached full capacity. PLEASE DO NOT travel to the site as you will not be able to get in and you will not be able to watch the event”.

Thousands packed Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Lionesses' win
Thousands packed Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Lionesses' win. Picture: LBC

The win came came after sub Ella Toone scored the first goal of the match, which was later cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

The victory secured the team their first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

In a message shared on the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen said: "My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women's Football Championships.

"It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

Huge queues this morning ahead of the event in Trafalgar Square
Huge queues this morning ahead of the event in Trafalgar Square. Picture: LBC

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."

She added: "You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

"It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

Read more: Historic victory for England's Lionesses after extra-time thriller in Euros final

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal
Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal. Picture: Getty

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association and presented Sarina Wiegman's side with their medals, also congratulated the team for their "sensational" win.

"An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations!" he said.

The future king later responded to tweet from the official Lionesses account saying "we have done it" adding "yes you have and you’ve inspired a nation too".

Meanwhile, Prince Charle and Camilla said: "Congratulations to the victorious @Lionesses!

"Your teamwork, determination and sportsmanship will inspire a generation. You have made us all proud."

Ella Toone scored the first goal of the game
Ella Toone scored the first goal of the game. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also chimed in following the team's triumph, saying: "Football has come home! A stunning victory by the @Lionesses.

"Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team. Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said England had made the "entire nation proud".

He tweeted: "The @Lionesses, you have inspired a generation of women and girls. "My daughter and her friends have strong, successful role models in sport because of you.

"The entire nation is so proud."

The team crashed the post-match press conference
The team crashed the post-match press conference. Picture: Getty

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that grassroots facilities would be named after the 23 England players in and around each of their home towns or places that shaped their footballing careers.

Ms Dorries said: "Millions of women and girls have been inspired by the team's success and honouring their achievements will mean they leave a lasting impression at grassroots facilities across England."

Other famous faces to come forward and praise the Lionesses' "girl power" included Adele and the Spice Girls.

Adele shared a photo of the England women's team celebrating their win on Instagram, describing the moment as a "game changer".

She wrote: "You did it!! It's come home!! Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud."

The Spice Girls said on Twitter: "Congratulations @Lionesses True #GirlPower right there."

David Baddiel said he can finally say the lyrics "it's come home" from his classic football anthem Three Lions.

The comedian recorded the football song with Frank Skinner and the rock band Lightning Seeds back in 1996.

Following Euro 2022 win, Baddiel tweeted: "Home. In fact it's come home. A sentence I thought I'd never write. I've gone. Thank you Lionesses."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson described his removal as a 'stitch-up'

My removal is greatest 'stitch-up' since Bayeux Tapestry, jokes Boris Johnson at wedding party

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers, a study has found

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers with petrol costs than UK, new ranking finds

The twins recover after one of the most complex separation processes ever completed

Conjoined twins separated after 27-hour operation hold hands as they recover in hospital

PORTO CERVO, COSTA SMERALDA, SARDINIA - ITALY- MAY 5 2022: Boat

Brit killed and six injured after luxury yacht crash in Sardinia

Amber Heard is selling her home to pay Jonny Depp court battle costs

Amber Heard sells Californian home after losing court battle against Jonny Depp

The Razoni left Odesa with more than 26,000 tons on board

First grain ship leaves Ukraine under landmark Russia deal

Madison Wright has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Friday 22 July

Police searching for missing mother charge man with murder as body found in park

An Italian man has been accused of beating and strangling a Nigerian immigrant to death in the street after he complimented his girlfriend.

Nigerian man beaten to death in Italy ‘after telling man’s girlfriend she was beautiful’

Mr Sunak's pledge comes as he seeks to overhaul Liz Truss's lead among Tory members

Sunak promises biggest tax cut for 30 years as he bids to overhaul Truss's lead

Ch Con Watson said some non-crime hate incident reporting has been a waste of time

'We've wasted our time': Top cop hits out at non-crime hate incident reporting

Putin is believed to have health issues

Putin under fresh scrutiny after footage shows leader 'limping' and unable to use arm

England's Lionesses will be roared on by thousands in Trafalgar Square

Pride of Trafalgar Square: England's victorious Lionesses head for historic Euro victory parade

Nichelle Nichols has died

Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

A man has been arrested for Lillia's murder

Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte

Nadine Dorries has been told to "wind her neck in" by fellow Conservative ministers

Nadine Dorries shares 'dangerous' mock-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris in back

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myanmar

Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

Russia Ukraine War

First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

Nancy Pelosi

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Singapore’s leaders at start of Asia tour

Pelosi

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Singapore at start of Asia tour

NZ2

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China fears

Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who starred as Lt Uhura in Star Trek, dies aged 89

Lebanon Silos

Part of Beirut’s blast-damaged port silos collapses

Russia Navy Explosion

Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Iraq Protests

Iraqi protesters camp out in parliament for second day

Fidel Valdez Ramos

Ex-Philippine president Ramos, who helped oust dictator Marcos, dies at 94

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London