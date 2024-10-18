Body of former First Minister Alex Salmond returned home to Scotland

Alex Salmond's body has arrived back in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The body of former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has arrived in Scotland after being transferred from North Macedonia.

The flight, paid for by businessman Sir Tom Hunter after the RAF refused, arrived at Aberdeen Airport at 1.55pm on Friday.

Mr Salmond, who was Scotland's first minister from 2007 until 2014, died suddenly in North Macedonia on Saturday aged 69.

Acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill and a piper joined members of Mr Salmond's family after the charter plane, paid for by Sir Tom Hunter, arrived from North Macedonia.

The coffin of former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond draped in a Saltire is carried off a plane at Aberdeen Airport. Picture: Alamy

Mr Saldmond’s body was transferred from the flight on a hearse, his Saltire-draped coffin was spotted leaving the airport on its way to Aberdeenshire

A post-mortem examination confirmed Alex Salmond's cause of death as a heart attack, the Alba Party has said.

Tributes have poured in since his death at the weekend with First Minister John Swinney saying he "inspired a generation" to believe in independence.

Salmond's family were present when the body arrived in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Mr Salmond's family said he was "a devoted and loving husband, a fiercely loyal brother, a proud and thoughtful uncle and a faithful and trusted friend".

They added: "Alex was a formidable politician, an amazing orator, an outstanding intellect and admired throughout the world.

"He loved meeting people and hearing their stories and showed incredible kindness to those who needed it.

"He dedicated his adult life to the cause he believed in - independence for Scotland."

Mr Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014 and was leader of the SNP on two occasions, from 1990 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2014.

He resigned as first minister after the 2014 Scottish independence referendum resulted in a 55% to 45% vote to stay in the UK.

The plane carrying the body of former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond lands at Aberdeen Airport. Picture: Alamy

He launched his rival Scottish independence party, Alba, in 2021 after his relationship with his successor Nicola Sturgeon fractured.

His final post on X, formerly Twitter, shortly before his death, ended "Scotland is a country not a county".

In his later years, Mr Salmond was locked in a legal battle with the government he formerly led, winning more than £500,000 in court after it was found an investigation into harassment complaints against him was "tainted by apparent bias".

In November 2023, Mr Salmond announced he would be taking further action, warning a "day of reckoning" for the Scottish Government was coming as he named former first minister - and political protegee - Nicola Sturgeon and ex-permanent secretary Leslie Evans in the case, accusing both of "misfeasance".

Kenny MacAskill, the acting leader of Alba, said it was now up to Mr Salmond's family whether to continue the legal case against the Scottish Government.