Body Of Libby Squire Released To Family

Libby Squire disappeared in the early hours of 1 February this year. Picture: Humberside Police

Humberside Police have released a statement saying the body of Hull student Libby Squire who disappeared earlier this year has been released to her family.

After Libby's disappearance in the early hours of Friday, 1 February this year, an extensive search was carried out in an attempt to find her.

Her body was recovered from the Humber Estuary on Wednesday, 20 March 2019.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley who led the investigation issued the following statement: “In consultation with the Coroner, we are now in a position for Libby’s body to be released to her family.

“Libby’s parents have been informed and arrangements are being made for her to be returned to them.

“Understandably, this will be an incredibly emotional time as Libby was found just over five months ago, however for investigative reasons we were unable to return Libby back to them until now.

“I want to express my gratitude and thanks for their patience and understanding, as losing a loved one is always a heart-breaking experience, but the circumstances surrounding Libby’s tragic death make it even more devastating.

“We continue to offer our full support and I would ask people to please respect their privacy. There are no details for any funeral arrangements at this time and should this be information the family wish to share we will of course assist them however we can.

“The investigation is continuing with a file being prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service as results of the additional analysis are being finalised.”

The Hull University student disappeared following a night out and was last seen just after midnight near her home on Wellesley Avenue in Hull.

She was reported missing the following morning and a search involving hundreds of police officers and members of the public began.