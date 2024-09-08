Breaking News

Body of woman, 70, found in water off popular UK beach

Shanklin Isle of Wight - Shanklin beach and Promenade with people on the sandy beach with deckchairs Shanklin Esplanade Isle of Wight England UK GB. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The body of 70-year-old woman has been found in the water off a UK beach popular among tourists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The body of the woman was found off Shanklin beach, on the Isle of Wight, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the town of Shanklin at around 9.25 on Sunday morning to a report that the body of a woman had been spotted in the water.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating her death as "unexpected".

The woman's identity is yet to be confirmed by Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Stock image of police officers on a beach in Hampshire, where a body has been found Picture date: Tuesday October 31, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Officers attended the scene, alongside coastguard rescue teams located on the Island following concerned calls from the public.

"Formal identification is yet to take place, however her next of kin have been have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in relation to this unexpected death," the force said in a statement.

Read more: Body found in search for missing wife of Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings

Read more: Woman in her 60s dies alongside her dog in seaside crash after being hit by black cab while out walking

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: "We responded to reports of a person in the water in Shanklin this morning.

"Alerted at around 9.30am, Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams, a lifeboat from Bembridge RNLI and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene."

It comes just a day after a body was found in the search for a woman who went missing when swimming in Wardie Bay, Edinburgh, police confirmed.

Jenny Hastings, the wife of former Scottish rugby international Scott Hastings, has been missing since Tuesday when she went swimming in the Firth of Forth, according to her family.

This is a developing story