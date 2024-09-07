Woman, 60s, dead after being hit by black cab while walking dog who also killed in seaside crash

Police have launched an appeal after a woman in her 60s and her dog died after being hit by a black cab in Kent. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Police have launched an appeal after a woman in her 60s and her dog died after being hit by a black cab in Kent.

Kent Police were called to Herne Bay on Friday around 8.30pm after the collision on A229 Old Thanet Way.

A black taxi had collided with the dog-walker and her pet between while driving towards the coastal hotspot.

Police attended the scene alongside ambulances from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB).

Kent Police were called to Herne Bay on Friday around 8.30pm after the collision on A229 Old Thanet Way. Picture: Google

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene - alongside the dog.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Serious collision investigators are investigating the circumstances and are urging witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision, or CCTV, should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/SS/095/24.

"You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk. Dashcam footage can be uploaded there."