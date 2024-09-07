Woman, 60s, dead after being hit by black cab while walking dog who also killed in seaside crash

7 September 2024, 16:42

Police have launched an appeal after a woman in her 60s and her dog died after being hit by a black cab in Kent.
Police have launched an appeal after a woman in her 60s and her dog died after being hit by a black cab in Kent. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Police have launched an appeal after a woman in her 60s and her dog died after being hit by a black cab in Kent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kent Police were called to Herne Bay on Friday around 8.30pm after the collision on A229 Old Thanet Way.

A black taxi had collided with the dog-walker and her pet between while driving towards the coastal hotspot.

Read More: Husband who 'filmed his drugged wife being raped by 52 men accused her of cheating to get away with crimes'

Read More: Pensioner, 81, becomes oldest person charged in connection with riots - but says he was just 'trying to assist police'

Police attended the scene alongside ambulances from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB).

Kent Police were called to Herne Bay on Friday around 8.30pm after the collision on A229 Old Thanet Way.
Kent Police were called to Herne Bay on Friday around 8.30pm after the collision on A229 Old Thanet Way. Picture: Google

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene - alongside the dog.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Serious collision investigators are investigating the circumstances and are urging witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision, or CCTV, should call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/SS/095/24.

"You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk. Dashcam footage can be uploaded there."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A mother cries near the coffin of her son killed in a Russian rocket attack at a Ukrainian military academy

Ukraine mourns dead from major Russian strike

Noel and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher jokes he 'won't have a bad word said' about Noel after pair diffused feud to reunite for tour

ddd

Arctic blast 'to hit UK' as new weather map shows exact of winter will appear in Britain

Taoiseach Simon Harris (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, hold up their respective national soccer teams shirts, ahead of the Republic of Ireland v England football match in the Irish capital. Picture date: Saturday September 7, 2024.

Historic 'moment of reset' for UK-Ireland relations as Starmer becomes first British leader to visit nation in five years
A man rides motorcycle in the rain

Four people killed as Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in Vietnam

A demonstrator holds a placard which reads ‘Macron treason resignation’ during a protest

Protesters rally in France against Barnier’s appointment as prime minister

Keith Edwards appeared Nottingham Magistrates Court

Pensioner, 81, becomes oldest person charged in connection with riots - but says he was just 'trying to assist police'

Papua New Guinea Pope

Pope urges end to decades of Papua New Guinea tribal conflict

Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors

'I was broken': Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors
Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air

Ukraine destroys scores of Russian drones as long-range attacks continue

A Palestinian flag flying near the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill at least 12 as health workers continue vaccinations

Sir Ian McKellan and Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'isn’t bright enough to survive' royal life, claims Sir Ian McKellen

An ambulance at the Hillside Endarasha Primary school in Kenya

Dozens of boys still missing after Kenya school dormitory fire

File photo dated 01-05-1965 of Liverpool captain Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup - Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St John, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan Issue date: Tuesday March 2, 2021.

Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies from Alzheimer's aged 86 as club pays tribute to a 'colossus' of football

Inside the Disney House

Disney-themed house featuring 'unhinged' decor and floor-to-ceiling murals goes up for sale for £180,000

Khasha Smith has been missing from Edinburgh

Man charged over death of missing mother-of-three Khasha Smith

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ravine with river Torrent de Pareis, Sa Calobra, Majorca

Body found in search for second British hiker on Spanish island of Majorca

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Taoiseach Simon Harris drink a pint of Guinness during his visit to Chequers, the country house of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Wednesday July 17, 2024.

Keir Starmer visits the Republic of Ireland in a bid to 'reset' relations

Algerian president and candidate for re-election Abdelmajid Tebboune delivering a speech on stage with his image on a large backdrop

Algeria’s president expected to win second term as voters go to polls

The empty Boeing Starliner capsule sits at White Sands Missile Range

Boeing’s troubled space capsule lands on Earth without astronauts

Millionaire heiress mysteriously found dead in pool was killed by her husband to scoop her £4m fortune, judge rules

Millionaire heiress mysteriously found dead in pool was killed by her husband to scoop her £4m fortune, judge rules
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

UN calls for full inquiry after American citizen 'killed by Israeli police' during West Bank protest
MI6 and CIA chiefs warn Russia is waging 'reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe'

Spy chiefs claim the world is 'under threat in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War'

The debris at the site where an airplane crashed

Cockpit recording indicates de-icing problems in Brazil plane crash

Jack Draper

Britain's Jack Draper loses first grand slam semi-final as US Open journey ends in heartbreak
Liz Cheney with her father, former vice president Dick Cheney (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP)

Former vice president Dick Cheney says he will vote for Kamala Harris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle

'Frail' Queen Elizabeth had final horse ride with groom before she died - as he reveals their playful inside joke
Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit