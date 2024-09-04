Husband who 'filmed his drugged wife being raped by 52 men accused her of cheating to get away with crimes'

Husband who 'filmed his drugged wife being raped by 50 men' accused her of cheating to get away with crimes. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A husband who 'drugged his wife' and allowed her to be 'raped by 50 men' accused her of cheating on him when she suffered gynaecological problems that required a doctor's visit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A French court heard how Dominique Pelicot, 71, attempted to get away with his crimes by making his wife out to be a sex-obsessed swinger after contracting a sexual illness.

He even suggested the only reasonable answer was that she was secretly having affairs while he was out cycling and playing boules.

Depicting a "perfect" marriage to the outside world, Mr Pelicot stands accused of organising for the strangers aged between 26 and 74 to rape his wife, Gisele Pelicot.

The crimes, which are said to have taken place at the couple's home in the southern French village of Mazan, saw Mr Pelicot recruit from an online side for swingers and voyeurs.

He is said to have filmed the assaults, which took place between 2011 and 2020, and now stands accused of accused of aggravated rape.

Dominique Pelicot en route to the court in France. Picture: Getty

Prosecutors have now said some 92 rapes took place, carried out by 72 men.

His wife has waived anonymity as part of the case in order for the details of her husband's alleged crimes to be made public.

The court heard how on one occasion, Mr Pelicot laughed at his wife before insinuating she was having affairs, telling her: "So, what are you doing with your days?"

Read more: 'Five out of six' pensioners below the poverty line set to lose Winter Fuel Payments, study finds

Read more: Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks

The grandma had been oblivious to the fact her gynaecological issues were in fact the result of multiple rapes over the course of nearly a decade.

The court heard how her husband slipped tranquillisers into her evening meals.

He is said to have invited 50 men invited from a voyeurs and swingers website to the couple's home.

After searching the property, French police found more than 20,000 images of Madamne Pelicot being sexually abused by 72 different men.

He is said to have tagged the material with labels including "Her Rapists", "Abuse" and "My Sl*t".

The lawyer for the retired power company worker claims her client had "uncontrollable sexual impulses".

His daughter also made an appearance in court, however, was overcome with emotion as the crimes were laid out by the prosecution.

Investigators are said to have also uncovered a file labelled "My Daughter Naked" which contained a photograph of Caroline Darian.

According to prosecutors, she appeared to be dressed in her mother’s clothes and was partially naked.

However, Mr Pelicot's lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, says his client will deny violating his daughter during the trial.

Those men identified as taking part in the rapes have listed a number of reasons why they should not be prosecuted as part of the case.

One man said he assumed a woman couldn’t be raped if he had sex with her when her husband was present.

While another claimed he had no idea the victim was asleep, because she was lying face-down.

The trial continues.