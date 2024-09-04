Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if asked by King

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry will not return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises to him but is willing to help out if the King asks him to, it has been claimed.

Harry is happy with his decision to step down from royal duties, sources close to him have said.

It follows claims that he has "no interest" in returning to his royal role and instead intends to stay in the US.

However, he is open to helping out temporarily if King Charles asks him, the Mirror reported.

Sources told the paper that he would still expect an apology from his brother if he did come back and represent the family in any way.

However, it was previously reported that there would be "zero chance" that he would be welcomed back by William following the release of his bombshell memoir.

The pair both "discreetly" took part in the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, who was the brother-in-law of their late mother, Princess Diana, last week.

But they are understood to have sat apart from each other at the back of the church.

William and Harry both attended a memorial for their uncle last week (file photo). Picture: Alamy

Harry is said to be settled in California with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

He also has an "amazing" new set of friends in the US and is working on several projects, sources previously claimed.

They stressed that he does not want to permanently return to the UK, telling the Telegraph they were "unaware" of a reported "blueprint" for him to try and return.

Harry is instead preparing for an upcoming visit to New York for engagements connected to two charities: the Halo Trust and the Diana Award.

It comes after it was revealed that King Charles is said to be considering a truce with Harry after receiving advice from religious leaders.

Charles is understood to have taken comfort from the guidance as he continues to deal with the death of his parents as well as adjusting to his role as king.

The "spiritual nourishment" has made him more open to reconnecting with his youngest son, an insider said.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to America.

The couple now live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.