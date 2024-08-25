King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

25 August 2024, 12:05

King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles is said to be considering a truce with Harry after receiving advice from religious leaders.

Charles is understood to have taken comfort from the guidance as he continues to deal with the death of his parents as well as adjusting to his role as king.

The "spiritual nourishment" has made him more open to reconnecting with his youngest son, an insider said.

It comes after Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to America.

The couple now live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Charles and Camilla leaving church at Sandringham
Charles and Camilla leaving church at Sandringham. Picture: Alamy

"Faith has always been a part of Charles’ life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

"That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King."

Addressing chances of a possible reconciliation, the source said: "Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life.

"Harry will always be Charles’ much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family.

"He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign."

Charles is known to be a spiritual man and is a regular churchgoer.

He last met with Harry in February following his cancer diagnosis.

