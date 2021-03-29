Boris Johnson announces deal with GlaxoSmithKline for 60m Novavax vaccine doses

29 March 2021, 17:24 | Updated: 29 March 2021, 18:32

Boris Johnson at Monday's coronavirus press conference
Boris Johnson at Monday's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has announced a deal with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline on the manufacture of up to 60 million doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine.

The Prime Minister confirmed GSK's Barnard Castle facility in the North East of England would provide "fill and finish" capacity for the Government's vaccine supply.

Speaking at Monday's coronavirus press conference, he said the collaboration will be "giving us between 50 and 60 million doses of UK-made vaccine", subject to approval from regulators.

READ MORE: PM says international travel rules remain unchanged as lockdown in England eased

LIVE: Boris Johnson urges caution as England's Covid lockdown eases

It comes as lockdown restrictions in England were eased on Monday, with groups of six people or two households allowed to meet outdoors and outdoor sports returning.

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there was a "high likelihood" that transmission rates will increase as restrictions ease, but it could be "modest" if people follow social distancing guidelines.

He also stressed that health and care staff “who are looking after other people who are very vulnerable” had a “professional responsibility” to get a vaccine.

Mr Johnson struck a pessimistic note on international travel, ruling out lifting the ban on people visiting loved ones overseas.

"At the moment, as you know, it's still forbidden to travel," he said, adding that the Government would not be announcing more on this until April 5.

It comes as government data up to March 28 shows that 34,119,095 jabs have been given in the UK so far.

Of these, 30,444,829 were first doses, a rise of 293,542 on the previous day, 3,674,266 were second doses, an increase of 146,785.

A further 23 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total by that measure to 126,615.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 4,654 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

Novavax

Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which need to be kept at ultra-low temperatures, the Novavax jab is stable for up to three months in a normal fridge, making it easier to distribute.

According to results of a phase three trial in the UK, announced in March, the jab offers 100% protection against severe disease, including all hospital admission and death.

It is 86% effective against the Kent variant, the company behind it said, and it is 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original strain of the coronavirus.

The study in the UK enrolled more than 15,000 participants aged between 18 and 84.

A rolling review is under way by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) to assess the vaccine.

The protein antigen component of the vaccine is produced in the North East by Novavax manufacturing partner, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, at its site in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees.

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Arif Alvi (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan president says he has Covid-19 despite having first vaccine dose
Young people enjoy the sunset at the bridge ‘Hackerbruecke’ in Munich, Germany (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Number of foreigners living in Germany shows lowest rate of increase in a decade
Sarah Obama, step-grandmother of then US President Barack Obama, shakes the hand of a well-wisher (Ben Curtis/AP)

Tributes for matriarch of Obama family in Kenya following death ‘aged 99’
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is pulled by one of the Suez Canal tugboats, in the Suez Canal, Egypt (Suez Canal Authority/PA)

Suez Canal open for business again as salvage workers free container ship
Defence lawyer Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen in court (AP)

Police officer ‘squeezed life out of’ George Floyd, prosecution claims
A child safeguarding campaigners claims abuse victims are being let down

Everyone's Invited: 'More concern' for abusers than victims, says child protection campaigner

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mixed race caller recalls being asked to choose team in 'black vs white' football match

Mixed race caller recalls being asked to choose team in 'black vs white' football match
Covid: Opening indoor spaces will be 'much more problematic', warns SAGE member

Covid: Next stage of PM's roadmap is 'much more problematic', warns SAGE member
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Sajid Javid responds to calls to drop BAME label

Sajid Javid responds to calls to scrap label 'BAME'

'We can't let our guard down': Virologist backs travel restrictions from Europe

'We can't let our guard down': Virologist backs travel restrictions from Europe
Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London