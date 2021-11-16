Breaking News

Boris Johnson backs ban on MPs' lobbying after Tory sleaze scandal

16 November 2021, 16:01 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 17:52

Boris Johnson pictured on Tuesday.
Boris Johnson pictured on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Boris Johnson has proposed banning MPs from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists as he tries to stem the ongoing sleaze row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The prime minister timed the announcement this afternoon just as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was about to give a speech on the party's own proposals to address sleaze – and the day before a vote called by Labour to ban MPs from paid consultancies.

Mr Johnson said he has proposed:

  • an update to the MPs' code of conduct
  • investigation and "appropriate punishment" of MPs who prioritise outside interests over their constituents
  • a ban on MPs acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists

Downing Street said he made the proposals in recognition of the "strength of feeling" on the issue.

Mr Starmer, on the other hand, said Mr Johnson had been "dragged kicking and screaming" to his new position and proclaimed a "significant victory" for Labour.

In a letter to House of Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the PM said: "As you know, concerns have been raised over recent days about the outside interests of MPs.

"I know you agree that the vast majority of MPs of all parties work tirelessly for their constituents. That is why it is imperative that we put beyond doubt the reputation of the House of Commons by ensuring the rules which apply to MPs are up to date, effective and appropriately rigorous."

The PM acted after the sleaze scandal showed no signs of abating – with Mr Johnson's Conservative Party losing its poll lead over Mr Starmer's Labour.

Read more: Rees-Mogg backed Paterson in sleaze saga as he was 'punished enough' by wife's death

Read more: Downing Street refuses to comment on MP's Stanley Johnson accusation

The row was sparked two weeks ago by Mr Johnson's support of former Tory MP Owen Paterson, who breached lobbying rules in relation to two companies which were paying him more than £100,000 a year.

Mr Johnson ordered Tory MPs to support a motion that would have reviewed Mr Paterson's specific case, allowing him to avoid suspension, as well as setting up a committee to look at the whole standards system.

But following a vicious backlash, and opposition parties refusing to co-operate, the government made a U-turn, prompting Mr Paterson's resignation.

A number of further sleaze rows over MPs' second jobs have since erupted, with one, Sir Geoffrey Cox, standing to make more than £1m – on top of his annual MP's salary of £81,000 – representing the British Virgin Islands in a corruption inquiry.

Mr Starmer said this evening of Mr Johnson's announcement: "We've had two weeks of Tory sleaze and corruption. Be under no illusion, the prime minister has only done this because his back was against the wall because the Labour Party have put down a binding vote for tomorrow.

"This is a significant victory for the Labour Party, it would not have happened if we hadn't put down that binding vote. This is a prime minister who has shown no leadership on this whatsoever."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alicia Kearns after Sir Christoper Chope told her to 'apply her mind'.

Christopher Chope tells fellow Tory MP to 'apply her mind' in Commons sleaze bust-up

Christmas delivery slots are now becoming available across the leading supermarkets including Sainsburys and Tesco

Christmas delivery slots for Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda: What you need to know about booking
Jacob Rees-Mogg on the Owen Paterson saga: 'I must take my share of responsibility for this.'

Rees-Mogg backed Paterson in sleaze saga as he was 'punished enough' by wife's death

Azeem Rafiq gave evidence at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Cricketer Rafiq claims 'institutional racism' at club as he details 'inhuman' bullying

The coronavirus booster vaccine is now being offered to younger age groups following initial rollout

When can I get my Covid-19 booster vaccine?

John Murray (left) has been seeking justice for his friend for 37 years

High Court finds Gaddafi aide jointly liable for death of PC Yvonne Fletcher in 1984

James O'Brien spoke to openDemocracy's editor-in-chief about the leak.

Covid contracts: Leaked list reveals companies profiting from pandemic

Insulate Britain at the High Court.

'Put me in prison or I'll block the motorway again' boasts defiant eco protester

Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

Lord Wolfson of Tredegar defended the decision to house trans women in female prisons.

'The world hasn't gone mad': Justice minister defends trans women in female prisons

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Police appeal for witnesses after attempted murder of woman in east London

The earthquake struck near the town of Lochgilphead

Scotland earthquake: 3.1 magnitude tremor strikes in middle of night

The man who died in the Liverpool terror attack has been named

Pictured: ‘Christian convert’ refugee who died in Liverpool Poppy Day terror attack

The number of people employed in the UK has increased

Employment above pre-pandemic levels despite end of furlough scheme

Stanley Johnson has been accused of inappropriately touching a journalist and an MP

Downing Street refuses to comment on MP's Stanley Johnson accusation

Nearly 200 countries agreed to the Glasgow Climate Pact

COP26 round up: Newfound focus on climate change - but real action remains to be seen

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maurice Chambers pictured at Essex in 2013.

Maurice Chambers: Second former Essex cricketer alleges racist abuse at club
The new father recently welcomed his son at Liverpool Women's Hospital and lives in Rutland Avenue (pictured).

Neighbour feels like he 'dodged two bullets' after 'scary' Remembrance Day blast
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
A jet-ski thought to have been used in a migrant crossing is brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI after being intercepted in the Channel

'Migrants use jet-ski' for dangerous English Channel crossing
The homes of Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard were targeted

Men jailed after targeting celebrity homes in Britain's biggest ever burglary spree
A CCTV still showing the driver, circled, escaping the taxi after the explosion.

Liverpool explosion: Wife of taxi terror survivor hails 'utter miracle' he's still alive
Boris Johnson has urged people to get the Covid jab as soon as they are eligible.

PM warns of Covid 'storm clouds' over Europe as he pleads with Brits to get booster
The changes mean an attack is now 'highly likely'.

UK terror threat raised to 'severe' following Poppy Day explosion in Liverpool
Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press conference today

Watch again: PM holds Covid press conference amid 'storm of infection in Europe'
Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine in order to avoid a Covid "blizzard".

'Blizzard' of Covid cases from Europe could derail Christmas, PM warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police