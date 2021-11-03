'It reeks': Enraged MPs attack Tories as Owen Paterson avoids suspension

3 November 2021, 20:44

Owen Paterson has avoided suspension following Boris Johnson's intervention.
Owen Paterson has avoided suspension following Boris Johnson's intervention. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Enraged opposition MPs have said the government "reeks of corruption" following its "nauseating" vote against the suspension of fellow Tory Owen Paterson over a breach of lobbying rules.

In an unprecedented move today, Tory MPs voted not to back the House of Commons standards committee's call for a six-week ban from Parliament for Mr Paterson, after it found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Following a vote of 250 Tory MPs to 232 opposition MPs, a review of Mr Paterson’s case was instead ordered.

One of the Tories who voted for it, Philip Dunne, told LBC “the optics aren’t great” but that Mr Paterson should not be “sacrificed through a flawed process”. He said that process “needs to be fixed”.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer simply tweeted tonight: “Corruption. There is no other word for it.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, using the vote to call for Scottish independence, said: “Boris Johnson’s government reeks of Tory sleaze and corruption.

“Today’s shameful episode proves, yet again, that Westminster is broken beyond repair.”

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said it was “nauseating to watch Tory MPs who have championed a benefits system with tough sanctions and few appeal rights for over a decade, throw out sanctions for a friend who broke Parliamentary rules by taking cash for access. Shame on them all.”

Former Tory MPs Anna Soubry and David Gauke, who left the party in 2019 amid the bitter Brexit fallout, also slated their former colleagues.

Ms Soubry said: “A truly shameful moment for the Conservative Party. A very dangerous moment for our parliamentary democracy.”

And Mr Gauke joked: “Another good day not to be a Conservative MP.”

Mr Paterson has said the move will allow him to clear his name after "two years of hell”.

He claimed he has not been able to "make my case through a fair process" and that "the decision today in Parliament means that I will now have that opportunity."

Owen Paterson pictured in December 2019
Owen Paterson pictured in December 2019. Picture: Getty

The MP for North Shropshire could have faced a possible by-election if the suspension had been approved.

Boris Johnson had placed Tory MPs under a three-line whip to support the amendment tabled by former Commons leader Dame Andrea Leadsom. He has questioned whether the investigation into Mr Paterson was fair.

There had been shouts of "shame" and "what have you done to this place" from opposition MPs as the House voted by the narrow majority of 18 to approve the amendment.

Some 13 Tory MPs did not vote for it.

Read more: British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

As well as reviewing Mr Paterson's case, the amendment calls for a Conservative-majority committee led by former culture secretary John Whittingdale to examine the standards system.

The committee was intended to include four other Tory MPs, three Labour MPs and one SNP MP.

But Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the party will "not be taking any part in this sham process or any corrupt committee", with the SNP and Lib Dems also saying they would boycott it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using "a racial slur" against former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq

Gary Ballance admits using 'racial slur' against Azeem Rafiq

Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial

Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

Eyes now turn to finance ministers

Cop26 analysis: Attention turns to getting trillions invested in going green

A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action

The zone has been imposed across Britain

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid

Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data

MPs backed an amendment seeking to reform the Commons standards system meaning a decision on whether to suspend Mr Paterson will be put on hold

'Wallowing in sleaze': MPs save Tory from suspension in lobbying scandal

Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink

The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes

La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on

Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise

He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final

The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

Meat is being shipped to EU countries for carving before being reimported to the UK

Brexit: Meat sent to EU for butchering then shipped back again

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs today.

Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid
Rishi Sunak described how changes to the economy could help enable countries to take action against climate change

Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'
Over a million people in Madagascar are facing famine conditions

Madagascar on brink of first climate change famine on earth

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000
MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to suspend Owen Paterson - but a number of amendments could see his suspension overturned

Tories bid to overturn result of Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'
Cleo Smith was discovered locked inside a house after going missing for 18 days

Australian girl Cleo Smith, 4, rescued in 'miracle' 18 days after being snatched from tent
Extreme weather has been cause by 'human-induced' climate change, experts warned.

'Lucifer' heatwave in Europe 'impossible' without climate change, experts warn
A Labour MP has put forward a bill which would ban wet wipes containing plastic

'So damaging': Wet wipes containing plastic could be banned under proposed new law
Joe Biden was reportedly flashed on his way to Glasgow

Joe Biden flashed by 'large, naked Scottish man' on his way to COP26

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26
James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police