Coronavirus: what are the rules of Boris Johnson's lockdown and when do they end?

By Fiona Jones

As coronavirus cases surge throughout the UK, the Prime Minister has announced a lockdown. But what are we allowed to do and how long will it last for? LBC explains.

Mr Johnson gave the "very simple instruction" tonight that British citizens must all stay at home in order to stop the disease spreading between households.

What are you allowed to leave the house for?

The government says we are allowed to leave our homes for "very limited purposes":

- shopping for basic necessities as infrequently as possible

- one form of exercise per day, such as a run, walk or cycle, alone or with a member of your household

- for any medical need - to provide care or help a vulnerable person

- travelling to and from work but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

What should you not do?

- You should not meet friends; the Prime Minister said you should "say no" if a free asks to meet

- You should not meet up with family members who do not live in your home

- You should not be going shopping except for food and medicine and even this should be done as little as possible. Mr Johnson advised people use food delivery services where possible.

What will happen if you don't follow the rules?

Boris Johnson said, "If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings."

What actions are the government putting in place?

All shops that are selling non-essential goods will be closed, including clothing and electronic stores and other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship.

The government will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public – excluding people you live with - and also all social events including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals.

Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed.

How long will this last for?

The Prime Minister assured that these restrictions will be kept under "constant review" and will be revisited in three weeks. He said that the government will relax them if the evidence shows they are able to.

Until that time, he said: "I urge you at this moment of national emergency to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives."