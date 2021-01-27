Boris Johnson's visit to Scotland is 'not essential', Nicola Sturgeon says

27 January 2021, 19:50 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 20:18

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "not ecstatic" about Boris Johnson visiting Scotland on Thursday as it is not an "essential" journey.

The Scottish First Minister said there cannot be one rule for the public and another for leaders and politicians during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her comments came ahead of the prime minister's planned trip north of the border the following day.

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed she does not want people thinking her comments mean Mr Johnson is not welcome in Scotland.

But, under current Scottish Government rules, only people making essential journeys between England and Scotland are allowed to enter the nation.

Similar regulations are also in place to stop travel across council boundaries within Scotland.

Read more: Boris Johnson insists schools are safe despite reopening delay

Read more: Hotel quarantine brought in for 22 Covid hotspot countries, PM says

Nicola Sturgeon said the prime minister&squot;s journey to Scotland is "not essential"
Nicola Sturgeon said the prime minister's journey to Scotland is "not essential". Picture: PA

Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said: "I would say me travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen to visit a vaccination centre right now is not essential, and Boris Johnson travelling from London to wherever he is in Scotland to do the same is not essential.

"If we're asking other people to abide by that, then I'm sorry but it's probably incumbent on us to do likewise.

"I am not and never would be saying that Boris Johnson is not welcome in Scotland - he's the Prime Minister of the UK.

"We're living in a global pandemic right now.

"Every day I look down the camera and say... don't travel unless it's really essential, work from home if you possibly can.

"We have a duty to lead by example and if we are going to suggest that we don't take these rules as seriously as we should, it gets harder to convince other people.

"That's why I'm perhaps not ecstatic about the thought of the Prime Minister visiting, it's not because he's not welcome."

When asked if she believes Mr Johnson's visit would break any laws in Scotland, she said: "I'm sure he and his advisers will take great care to make sure he isn't breaking any laws, I take that as read.

"But we all need to make judgments on what we genuinely think is essential right now."

A spokeswoman for the PM said: "It remains the fact that it is a fundamental role of the prime minister to be the physical representative of the UK Government, and it's right he's visible and accessible to businesses and communities across all parts of the UK - especially during the pandemic."

When asked about the visit in the House of Commons by SNP MP Neale Hanvey - who described the move as "futile Union Jackery" - Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: "The prime minister is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and wherever he needs to go in his vital work against this pandemic, he will go."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

A candle in a window at 10 Downing Street in remembrance of victims of The Holocaust

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors and political leaders light candles in remembrance
Biden

Joe Biden signs executive orders to tackle climate change

Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s brother arrested during police raids on Moscow apartments
Biden

National terrorism alert issued after Capitol violence

Left: A group of Covid deniers broke into a Covid ward in East Surrey Hospital. Right: Tobe Hayden Leigh is wanted by police.

Manhunt for Covid denier who ‘tried to take elderly man from hospital’
The railway tracks leading to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Passengers walk in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotels: How will they work? Which countries will be included?
Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

James O'Brien's powerful response to the UK passing 100,000 Covid deaths

James O'Brien's powerful response to the UK passing 100,000 Covid deaths
'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality'

'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality', City Police Commissioner warns
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir - Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari

The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jonathan Ashworth: I don't agree the Prime Minister did all that he could
The hotel chain owner was speaking to LBC

'Better late than never,' hotels are ready for airport quarantine plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London