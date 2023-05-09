'They had a bit of a showdown': Boris' media chief describes how former PM 'squared up' to Charles over Rwanda policy

9 May 2023

Guto Harri explains 'showdown' between Boris Johnson and the King over Rwanda

Boris Johnson's former media chief has described how the former PM 'squared up' to then-Prince Charles over the government's Rwanda policy.

Speaking for the first time about the 'showdown' between Boris and Charles as he launches his new podcast, Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street, on Global Player, Gutto Harri reveals the tensions between the two men.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "It wasn't a fight, obviously they weren't squaring up to get in the ring but Boris rightly challenged the unelected royal at the time what was it for him to go calling a key government policy appalling.

"It's not really for a future King to criticise it."

Earlier Mr Harri, who was director of communications between February and September 2022 - the final months of Mr Johnson's time in No10 - recalled how the head of government 'went in quite hard', resulting in a falling out between the PM and the now-head of state during an overseas trip.

"Things were not so celebratory when Boris and the soon-to-be King went to Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles, as he was then, had criticised the government's approach to small boats.

"He was also planning a speech on slavery. Boris squared up, confronted him and warned him 'I'd be careful' he said, 'or you'll end up having to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations for those who built it.' Relations never fully recovered."

Mr Harri's new six-part podcast will reveal the inner workings of Government from his experiences at the heart of Mr Johnson's Downing Street operation during its final few months.

The tumultuous ending saw him try to cling on as he faced constant questions about his handling of Partygate and then a raft of resignations as his ministers felt they could no longer support him.

The series will also feature exclusive interviews.

Mr Harri said: "It's hard to think of a more turbulent period in British politics, with such a fascinating character at the helm. We all saw the scandals but there's so much more to report and we owe it to history to provide the insight and perspective that comes from having a ringside seat on the inside."

Both Mr Johnson and Charles had been in Kigali for a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in June 2022.

At the time, Mr Johnson had launched the Government's bid to send asylum seekers to Rwanda despite criticism of the African country's human rights record.

It was reported that Charles had called the plan "appalling", had repeatedly criticised it in private, said was said to be "more than disappointed by it".

Clarence House said at the time that Charles is politically neutral.

Mr Johnson had said he would make the "point" that the plan had "obvious merits" during their meeting in Kigali.

But a spokesperson later said the issue would not be brought up.

During his trip, Charles said in a speech: "I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact."

Most recently, the King announced he was welcoming an independent study into the monarchy's links to the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Buckingham Palace said the King is taking the issue "profoundly seriously" and embraced the study.

The research is being carried out by The University of Manchester, which has been granted full access to Royal Archives and the Royal Collection.

