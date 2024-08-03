Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif

Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Italian boxer Angela Carini will be awarded the prize money she would have won if she became Olympic champion despite her Olympic loss to Algerian Imane Khelif, the International Boxing Association (IBA) has announced.

Carini abandoned her round-of-16 fight with Khelif, the athlete at the centre of a gender eligibility storm at Paris 2024, after just 46 seconds.

The Italian stood in floods of tears after the bout, saying she was unable to continue for fear of her safety.

But the IBA said Carini will still receive $50,000 in prize money, her federation will be given a further $25,000 and her coach an additional $25,000.

The IBA was stripped of its international recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year for its failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

It is also closely tied to the Kremlin and its president, Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, is believed to be a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

Algeria's Imane Khelif at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte. Picture: Alamy

"I couldn't look at her tears," Kremlev said in a statement.

"I am not indifferent to such situations and I can assure that we will protect each boxer.

"I do not understand why they kill women's boxing. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety."

Khelif is one of two fighters, along with Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei, who were disqualified from last year's World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

Disgraced sporting authority the IBA carried out the tests in 2023.

Kremlev also said that IBA will support Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan, who lost to Lin on Friday.

Breaking down in tears after her fight earlier this week, Carini said: "It hurt so much. I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father.

"I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this."

She initially refused to shake hands with Khelif following the fight, telling her corner "it's not fair" and that she quit to "save my life".

But releasing a statement following the uproar, Carini said: "All this controversy makes me sad.

"I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision."

Speaking about her decision to not shake Khelif’s hand, Carini added: "It wasn’t something I intended to do.

"Actually, I want to apologise to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke.

"I don’t have anything against Khelif. Actually, if I were to meet her again I would embrace her."

Team GB Olympic boxing legend Nicola Adams earlier condemned the eligibility of Khelif, saying it was "unfair" and "dangerous".

Writing on X Adams, who has won two Olympic boxing gold medals, said: "After years of fighting for women's boxing to even exist in the Olympics and then all the training they go though to get there it was hard to watch another fighter be forced give up on her Olympic dreams.

"People not born as biological women, that have been through male puberty should not be able to complete in women's sport. Not only is this unfair it's dangerous!!"

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that Khelif was eligible to compete in the Olympics as her passport says she is a woman.

A statement read: "Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.

"All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU)."

The authority further clarified that "the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport," and confirmed that both athletes had previously competed in Tokyo.

"We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024," they added.