The Team GB Olympic diver using OnlyFans 'to make ends meet'

Jack Laugher during the Team GB Paris 2024 Kitting Out at NEC Arena on June 22,. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Olympic diving medallist Jack Laugher has been posting images on OnlyFans to fund his career, his father has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Team GB diver claimed bronze in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving in the opening week of Paris 2024.

Despite his Olympic success, Laugher, 29, has had to use the adult site to keep himself financially afloat, according to his father Dave Laugher

He said: "I actually suggested it to him, but it's nothing that you couldn't show your grandma."

Mr Laugher said OnlyFans "has got a reputation for saucy content" and added how sad it is his son "has to try to make extra money to make ends meet, when really he should be getting the funding that he needs".

“It's all safe content from Jack's point of view,” he added

Bronze Medalists Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher of Team Great Britain pose following the Diving medal ceremony after the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final. Picture: Getty

"There's nothing left to the imagination when you just wear trunks all the time and he just posts pictures of himself as you would see him if he was in a competition.

"It makes extra money for him and he's pleased to have the opportunity, but it's nothing that you couldn't show your grandma."

Jack Laugher previously told The Sun he was aware of the site’s reputation but was happy to “cash in” on his fame.

Laugher is set to compete in the individual 3m springboard in the coming days, with heats held on August 6.