Boy, 16, decapitated by shark after swimming off coast near popular tourist town

Jahmari Reid. Picture: Supplied

By Emma Soteriou

A 16-year-old boy has been decapitated by a shark after swimming off the coast of Jamaica.

Jahmari Reid's body was recovered with his head bitten off and left arm missing.

He went spearfishing near the tourist town of Montego Bay early on Monday, police said.

The 16-year-old vanished in the water and his body was recovered the following day with injuries consistent with a shark attack.

Jahmari's father, Michael Reid, was on the beach when his body was brought back to land.

"I can't believe that he went to sea by himself yesterday [Monday] and that was the outcome. Sad to know. I feel so bad," he told local media.

He said he had tried to discourage him from spearfishing, with the pair often clashing on the subject.

Fisherman Christopher Reynolds, who is understood to be the teen's uncle, said divers found Jahmari's body after a search was launched on Tuesday morning.

"When he did not return at his usual time we got concerned. A search party was arranged. The first thing we saw was his head bitten all up and chopped off his body," he said.

"Next we saw a hand before we found the body all bitten up by shark."

A tiger shark was spotted after a detached arm was discovered in the water.

"All of the fisherman went out there and, while they were diving to take him up, they saw the big shark. They shot at him but they didn't get him," he said.

Jahmari's mother, Lavern Robinson, shared her heartbreak over the incident.

"Right now I don't know what to say," she said.

"Jahmari has been going to sea from small. (He) just love it and (he) always goes out with (his) uncle. (He) was in grade 10 getting ready to go to grade 11."