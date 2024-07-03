Boy, 17, dies during school trip to Sussex beach after ‘getting into difficulty’ in sea

A 17-year-old on a school trip died after getting into difficulty off West Wittering beach. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in the water while on a school trip to a Sussex beauty spot.

The boy, 17, who is believed to be from London, was seen in trouble in the water off West Wittering, East Sussex.

He is thought to be one of around 50 pupils on a school coach trip to the coast.

Emergency services were scrambled to the beach at around 1pm yesterday.

His classmates looked on as the boy was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services and HM Coastguard were called to concerns for a boy's welfare in the sea off West Wittering beach at around 1pm on Tuesday, July 2.

“A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed deceased.

“His next of kin have been informed. An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances of the incident.”

A spokesperson for the private West Wittering Estate said the boy drowned.

“We are deeply saddened to report that a 17-year-old boy drowned yesterday after getting into difficulty in the water.

“Lifeguards deployed their equipment, including jet skis, to rush to the scene.

“Police and emergency services were there quickly with members of HM Coastguard, before the young man was transported by helicopter to hospital where he unfortunately later died.

“His next of kin has been notified and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.