Boy, 13, critical after being shot in the back in Birmingham

A file image of the Hockley Circus area of Birmingham, where a 13-year-old boy was shot last night. Picture: Alamy

A 13-year-old boy has been shot in the back in Birmingham and is in a critical condition.

The boy was in a critical condition this morning with his injuries believed to be life-changing.

West Midlands Police said he was walking down Hockley Circus, north-west of the city centre, at about 7pm on Thursday when the shooting happened.

The force said: “We are urgently appealing to anyone in the area with any information.

"This is a busy area with lots of motorists, so we’re asking anyone with dashcams to check their footage as this may help us identify the people responsible.

“Also if you witnessed anything, please contact us as this information could provide integral to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 3589 of 18 November. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111.