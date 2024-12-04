Calls to boycott dairy company over methane-reducing food additive used to tackle burping cows

Calls to boycott dairy company Arla after firm use methane reducing additives to tackle burping cows. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One the UK's biggest dairy companies is facing a public backlash after including a new controversial additive in its animal feed in a bid to tackle burping cows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arla Foods, a Danish-Swedish company which owns the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative and supplies three major high street supermarkets, is facing calls to backtrack over the trialling of the ingredient.

Bovaer, an additive that reduces the production of methane, is being added to the feed used by farms as part of a limited trial.

The additive reduces the amount of methane expelled by the animals - something the company marketed as being good for the planet.

Arla Foods announced the trial of the supplement last Tuesday in a bid to reduce the emissions of production lines.

However, the new ingredient has since caused widespread uproar across social media, with many customers threatening to boycott the brand and their products altogether.

We have just announced a new project with @Morrisons, @Tesco and @AldiUK to trial the use of feed additive, Bovaer® on ~30 Arla farms. Bovaer® can reduce emissions from cows by 27%, and this represents an amazing chance to reduce emissions on farm. #agriculture #climate pic.twitter.com/XaGmopwVJg — Arla Foods UK (@ArlaFoodsUK) November 26, 2024

Making the announcement on social media, Arla Foods noted the additive will be trialled across 30 British farms.

It's claimed the additive could reduce cow methane emissions by between 30-45%.

Among those raising concerns about the additive is Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe, who posted to X saying that he had asked the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs to carry out an urgent review of the additive.

The original post by Arla, which has since been viewed nearly six million times, introduces the additive as something that “represents an amazing chance to reduce emissions on farm”.

However, many users were quick to criticise the move, taking a dislike to "untested" ingredients being added to the food chain.

Read more: Great Christmas pie hunt ends after police recover stolen van containing £25,000 of Michelin-starred chef's pastries

Read more: Shocking moment dog kills deer in Richmond Park - as police hunt pet’s owner

One X user by the name of June Slater responded: "We don't want this stuff you never asked us! Stop private jets Cop 29 saw 65,000 people meet up to talk rubbish . That's more emissions than any cows ! Shame on you all."

Maybe a Ratner moment for Arla, Tesco, Morrison's and Aldi etc?



Living here in deepest Lincolnshire, it is relatively easy to buy direct from independent farmers and butchers who have no interest in the Gates trials, and what those trials may or may not lead to regarding public… https://t.co/E1G5VKRZpy — Reform UK Grantham & Bourne (@ReformGrantham) November 28, 2024

Another replied: "We will not be buying milk or dairy at Morrisons, Aldi or Tesco any longer. Ta ta."

A third added: "@ArlaFoodsUK you are making a huge mistake. Once word gets around people will avoid your products. We do not want that poison in our food. Change your plans or go bankrupt."

It comes despite the additive's approval for use by UK regulators.

Several major supermarkets will also stock milk produced by cattle consuming the additive.

Some users also posted baseless claims of a link to a “depopulation” plot - part of widespread misinformation campaign circulating online connecting various theories to US-billionaire Bill Gates.