Calls to boycott M&S after retailer says customers can choose which gender changing room they use

M&S has sparked a row over changing room use. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Marks and Spencer has sparked a backlash that led to calls for a boycott after it said customers could pick which gender fitting room they use.

The store's Twitter account replied to a user who said they wanted a "female only changing room".

The retailer's account said: "While they are mainly used by customers of that gender, as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers, we allow customers the choice of fitting room."

It has previously remarked how its cubicles are lockable.

The Twitter used replied: "Thank you for your response. This is stealth unisex changing rooms and I won't be returning.

"It needs to be clearly signposted in the shops so that people know a member of the opposite sex can enter at any moment. The 'mens and womens' signs are now incorrect."

The hashtag #boycottMarksandSpencer was still trending on the social media site early on Friday as angry users took aim at the retailer.

Marks and Spencer has received a backlash over who can use which changing room. Picture: Getty

One wrote: "Before I'd even read what #boycottMarksandSpencer was about I knew it would involve men in women's changing rooms.

"I'm a woman and I'll not be told by a business that it's ok for a man to be near me while getting changed."

Another said: "M&S, my mum is 80, disabled and a lifelong loyal customer of yours - does she not deserve the right to privacy and decency in your changing rooms?

"We know men are already abusing these facilities. Have a separate neutral space instead please."

But others welcomed M&S's stance: "Their changing rooms, like everywhere else, are individual cubicles. Trans people exist, and we're not going anywhere," one user said.

Another said: "Saw that #boycottMarksandSpencer was trending. Then realised it was because of some bigots getting upset about things which shouldn't affect them.

"I did the only right thing to do, and bought my kids' school shirts from there today. Very good quality at a great price too."