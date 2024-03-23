Manchester United footballer Brandon Williams 'inhaled laughing gas' before high-speed car crash

Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Manchester United footballer Brandon Williams has appeared in court accused of taking laughing gas before being involved in a car crash.

Williams, 23, was involved in a crash on the A34 in Cheshire last year while driving at 74mph, prosecutor Katie Johnson said.

He had previously been driving at 90mph ahead of the crash, Ms Johnson added.

The prosecutor told the court: "He was seen by witnesses to have taken nitrous oxide from balloons," the Sun reported.

The defender denied dangerous driving and said he was not responsible for the crash.

Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams (R) playing last year. Picture: Getty

Williams denied being impaired to drive, and the claim that he had no insurance.

His next court date is at Chester Crown Court on April 19, and he was granted unconditional bail.

Williams is a home-grown player who came through Manchester United's academy.

He has played 51 times in total for the Red Devils, although he has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and only made one appearance in the past three seasons.

Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams. Picture: Getty

Williams' breakthrough season came in 2019-20, when he made 36 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

Since then, he has been sent out on loan twice in a bid to gain more first-team experience.

Williams spent the 2021-22 season at Norwich City. This season he has gone to Ipswich Town in the Championship, where he has made 17 appearances in all competitions.

Brandon Williams playing for Ipswich
Brandon Williams playing for Ipswich. Picture: Getty

Williams, who has also represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 levels, is currently injured.

Possession of nitrous oxide is a criminal offence in the UK as of last year, with dealers of the recreational drug facing up to 14 years in prison.

