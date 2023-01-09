Unrest in Brazil as supporters of ex-president storm parliament and presidential palace before riot police swoop in

Supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro storm the Esplanada dos Ministerios. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Backers of Brazil's far-right ex-president violently stormed government buildings in the capital one week after his successor took office.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mounted police clashed with demonstrators on the ground while riot shield-wielding officers sought to protect the congress, the presidential palace and the supreme court.

Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro has refused to accept the results of a presidential election in which he was defeated by left-wing rival Lula da Silva.

Da Silva has vowed to punish those responsible for the unrest, which has been likened to the Capitol riot in America on January 6, 2021.

A police helicopter monitors unrest outside the capital's National Congress. Picture: Getty

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.

Some are calling for a military intervention to restore the far-right Mr Bolsonaro to power.

Images on TV channel Globo News showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing green and yellow, the colours of the flag that have also come to symbolise the Bolsonaro government.

It was likely that Congress and the Supreme Court had limited personnel inside the buildings on a Sunday.

Mounted police clash with rioters at the presidential palace in capital Brasilia. Picture: Getty

Lula said there was "no precedent in the history of our country" for the scenes and called the violence the "acts of vandals and fascists".

He took aim at some police he accused of "incompetence, bad faith or malice" in the failure to stop rioters reaching congress.

He added: "You will see in the images that they [police officers] are guiding people on the walk to Praca dos Tres Powers.

"We are going to find out who are the financiers of these vandals who went to Brasilia and they will all pay with the force of law."