Brexit as bad for economy as Covid and war in Ukraine, head of government's watchdog says

26 March 2023, 20:49

Richard Hughes made the comments to Laura Kuenssberg
Richard Hughes made the comments to Laura Kuenssberg. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Brexit has cost the UK economy the same amount as Covid and the war in Ukraine, the head of the government economic watchdog has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) chair Richard Hughes also said Britain faces “biggest squeeze on living standards” in history.

Brexit has reduced UK economic output by four percent, the OBR found, largely due to a fall in imports and exports of around 15 percent.

The full effects of Brexit will only be found in around 15 years, it added.

Hughes told Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday: “It’s a shock to the UK economy of the order of magnitude to other shocks that we’ve seen from the pandemic, from the energy crisis.”

Read more: Laughing gas to be banned as government plans crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Read more: Children as young as eight strip-searched by police, report into 'deeply concerning' practices finds

The OBR estimated earlier this month that economic uncertainty after the referendum led to postponed investment projects, reducing productivity by around 1.5 percent.

It wrote: “All major advanced economies experienced a collapse in trade during the pandemic, but the latest ONS data suggest that UK trade volumes remain 3.0 percent below their 2019 level in the third quarter of 2022, versus an average increase across other G7 countries of 5.5 percent."

On the eve of the pandemic, the watchdog wrote, business investment was almost one fifth below expectations.

The OBR added: “More recently, the pandemic and the increase in global energy prices have also weighed on investment. But in the face of these global shocks, UK non-dwellings investment has continued to underperform relative to other G7 countries.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel US

Netanyahu fires defence minister over call for judicial overhaul to be halted

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Ant-Man actor Jonathan Majors arrested on suspicion of assault in New York

Young people are searched by Met Police officers (stock image)

Children as young as eight strip-searched by police, report into 'deeply concerning' practices finds

Damage caused by the tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi

Recovery under way after tornado devastates Mississippi

Michelangelo's David in Florence, Italy

Headteacher sacked for showing kids pictures of Michelangelo's naked David is invited to Italy

Israeli police use water cannon to disperse people in Tel Aviv protesting against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system

Israeli group asks court to punish Netanyahu over legal plan

Emergency personnel work at the site of an explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania

Fourth person found dead in Pennsylvania chocolate factory blast

A tornado-damaged home in Silver City, MIssissippi

Biden declares emergency as crews dig through Deep South tornado wreckage

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

The man in his 70s was killed close to restaurant Thai Orchid

Girl, 18, arrested after pensioner hit and killed outside Thai restaurant

Jonathan Majors attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York City

China Taiwan Honduras

Honduras forms diplomatic ties with China after severing relations with Taiwan

A British woman has been found dead in a Costa Blanca apartment

British woman found dead in Spanish apartment with husband arrested at the scene

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a rally in Lahore

Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan sets out economic rescue plan at rally

Julia Wendell says she is Madeleine McCann

Woman who says she is Madeleine McCann demands medical record from Polish doctor she claims drugged her as a child

Ukrainian servicemen fold the national flag over the coffin of a comrade during a funeral

Putin taking Belarus as ‘nuclear hostage’, says Ukrainian security chief

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deputy London mayor for Transport Seb Dance r

Sadiq Khan's 'cycling tsar' punched in the face by cyclist after he confronted them for not stopping at zebra crossing
At least 26 people have been killed by tornadoes that ripped through several southern US states Friday, destroying buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

State of emergency declared in Mississippi after tornado kills 26 people across southern US states
Offenders will also be made to clean up crimes in jumpsuits

Laughing gas to be banned as government plans crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Prince Andrew is in talks to pen his own autobiography

Prince Andrew 'to write tell-all autobiography' after Prince Harry's Spare success

Hong Kong protest

Hong Kongers stage first protest in years under strict rules

A recruit carries ammunition at a firing range in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia

New Russian campaign seeks to entice men to fight in Ukraine

The scene of the explosion

Rescuers search for four missing after three killed in chocolate factory blast

Alison Hammond is reported to have been at the centre of an extortion plot

Man, 36, arrested after Alison Hammond 'forced to hand over thousands of pounds in blackmail plot'
Former government ministers Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Former government ministers agreed to advise fake company for £10,000

Smoke rises following an explosion at a factory in Pennsylvania

Three dead and others missing after blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit