Children as young as eight strip-searched by police, report into 'deeply concerning' practices finds

26 March 2023, 19:21

Young people are searched by Met Police officers (stock image)
Young people are searched by Met Police officers (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

More than half of child strip-searches by police took place without an adult present, a 'disturbing' new report on the controversial practice has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Black children were also more than six times likelier to be strip-searched than white youngsters, Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza found.

Almost 3,000 children including those as young as eight were strip-searched in England and Wales from 2018 to mid-2022.

Race equality charity the Runnymede Trust said: "Our children are being failed by the state institutions there to protect them."

Around 52% of searches took place without an adult present - a legal requirement - while 51% led to no further action.

Read more: Laughing gas to be banned as government plans crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Read more: British woman found dead in Spanish apartment with husband arrested at the scene

Dame Rachel launched the probe after the controversial strip search of 15-year-old Child Q, who was examined by two female police officers while on her period.

Dame Rachel said it was "utterly unacceptable" that black children were six times more likely to be strip-searched than the general population.

She added: "The findings of this report make for disturbing, but sadly not surprising, reading.

"This data, combined with that which I received from the Metropolitan Police last year, is the clearest indication yet that what happened to Child Q was far from an isolated incident."

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said the NPCC will "carefully consider the findings".

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We take the concerns raised about children's safeguarding extremely seriously.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct is currently investigating several high-profile incidents of strip-search of children and it is vital that we await their findings."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Ant-Man actor Jonathan Majors arrested on suspicion of assault in New York

Israel US

Netanyahu fires defence minister over call for judicial overhaul to be halted

Damage caused by the tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi

Recovery under way after tornado devastates Mississippi

Michelangelo's David in Florence, Italy

Headteacher sacked for showing kids pictures of Michelangelo's naked David is invited to Italy

Israeli police use water cannon to disperse people in Tel Aviv protesting against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system

Israeli group asks court to punish Netanyahu over legal plan

Emergency personnel work at the site of an explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania

Fourth person found dead in Pennsylvania chocolate factory blast

A tornado-damaged home in Silver City, MIssissippi

Biden declares emergency as crews dig through Deep South tornado wreckage

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

The man in his 70s was killed close to restaurant Thai Orchid

Girl, 18, arrested after pensioner hit and killed outside Thai restaurant

Jonathan Majors attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York City

China Taiwan Honduras

Honduras forms diplomatic ties with China after severing relations with Taiwan

A British woman has been found dead in a Costa Blanca apartment

British woman found dead in Spanish apartment with husband arrested at the scene

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a rally in Lahore

Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan sets out economic rescue plan at rally

Julia Wendell says she is Madeleine McCann

Woman who says she is Madeleine McCann demands medical record from Polish doctor she claims drugged her as a child

Ukrainian servicemen fold the national flag over the coffin of a comrade during a funeral

Putin taking Belarus as ‘nuclear hostage’, says Ukrainian security chief

Deputy London mayor for Transport Seb Dance r

Sadiq Khan's 'cycling tsar' punched in the face by cyclist after he confronted them for not stopping at zebra crossing

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least 26 people have been killed by tornadoes that ripped through several southern US states Friday, destroying buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

State of emergency declared in Mississippi after tornado kills 26 people across southern US states
Offenders will also be made to clean up crimes in jumpsuits

Laughing gas to be banned as government plans crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Prince Andrew is in talks to pen his own autobiography

Prince Andrew 'to write tell-all autobiography' after Prince Harry's Spare success

Hong Kong protest

Hong Kongers stage first protest in years under strict rules

A recruit carries ammunition at a firing range in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia

New Russian campaign seeks to entice men to fight in Ukraine

The scene of the explosion

Rescuers search for four missing after three killed in chocolate factory blast

Alison Hammond is reported to have been at the centre of an extortion plot

Man, 36, arrested after Alison Hammond 'forced to hand over thousands of pounds in blackmail plot'
Former government ministers Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Former government ministers agreed to advise fake company for £10,000

Smoke rises following an explosion at a factory in Pennsylvania

Three dead and others missing after blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

APTOPIX Severe Storms Mississippi

Deep South tornadoes kill at least 26 and injure dozens overnight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit