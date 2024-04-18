Brexit has ‘exacerbated’ UK drug shortages with supply 'broken', research finds

By Flaminia Luck

A report is warning the UK's medicine supply chain is "broken" with drug shortages becoming the "new normal" in Britain.

Experts described shortages for items such antibiotics and medication for epilepsy as a "shocking development" that is heaping pressure on patients, GPs and pharmacists.

The government has been urged to carry out a review after new research found the impact of Brexit has worsened the issue in recent years.

However ministers insist the majority of medicines are in good supply.

Research by the think tank Nuffield Trust says since leaving the EU in January 2020, shortages have become the "new normal", including for antibiotics and epilepsy drugs.

Pharmacy leaders also warned that they are unable to plan ahead to support patients due to a lack of communication with officials.

Research by think tank, which was funded by the Health Foundation, highlighted "underlying fragilities" in both the global and UK medicine supply chain.

It said while problems in the UK were not caused by Brexit, leaving the EU has exacerbated them.

This is due to the fall in the value of sterling and the UK being removed from EU supply chains.

'Broken at every level'

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies (AIMp), said: "The medicines supply chain is broken at every level and unless the Department of Health reviews its processes and procedures, we will never achieve the stability that will guarantee patients their prescription when they need it.

"Pharmacists spend hours every day trying to source medicines for patients and they are often out of pocket due to a broken reimbursement mechanism.

"They see first hand the stress patients go through when they cannot obtain their regular stock. The system is overly complex and shrouded in secrecy - what we need is openness and transparency.

"Pharmacists are in the same position as patients - we are at the end of the supply chain but are not communicated with effectively by the officials. Consequently, we are unable to plan in advance and support the people who rely on us for their medications."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "There are around 14,000 licensed medicines and the overwhelming majority are in good supply.

"Medicine supply issues do not only affect the UK, and we have a range of well-established processes and tools to manage them when they do occur. That's why most supply issues have been swiftly managed with minimal disruption to patients.

"Our priority is to ensure patients continue to get the treatments they need, which is why we work with industry, the NHS, and others to ensure patients continue to have access to an alternative treatment until their usual product is back in stock."

