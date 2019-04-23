Brexit Party Going After Labour Vote "In A Very Big Way" Says Farage

Nigel Farage addresses the crowd at a Brexit Party event. Picture: PA

Nigel Farage has said his new Brexit Party will target Labour heartlands.

The former UKIP leader was in Westminster at an event announcing five new candidates for upcoming EU elections.

One of the prospective MEPs was Claire Fox, a former member of the Revolutionary Communist Party.​

Ms Fox was introduced as a "free speech campaigner" and author, and said she would be "standing in solidarity" with the Leave voters whose voices "have been traduced and trashed".​

Speaking in a campaign video Ms Fox said that she would not agree with Nigel Farage on a range of issues from "immigration to civil liberties to workers rights." But, she said that Brexit was a common ground and that now was the time to take a stand.

A former Royal Marine Captain is among the Party's prospective MEPs.

James Glancy, was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for fighting in Afghanistan. Mr Glancy said the British public are being 'humiliated on a global scale' because the country has not left the EU.

The party will be campaigning in South Wales, the Midlands and the north of England, setting their sights on Labour voters.​

Mr Farage said: "There are five million people that voted for Jeremy Corbyn and voted for Brexit as well, and that's going to be our task.​

"We're going to go after that Labour vote in a very big way."​