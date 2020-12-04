Breaking News

Brexit: Talks paused after UK and EU fail to reach an agreement

By Nick Hardinges

Talks between the UK and the European Union have been paused after the two teams failed to reach an agreement on the level playing field, governance and fisheries.

It comes following a week of crunch talks between the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart Lord David Frost.

With just days left to strike a deal before the transition period expires at the end of the month, negotiations have been ramped up between the two sides.

However, the bloc said there are still "significant divergences" over key issues such as the level playing field, governance and fisheries.

The two negotiators will now return to their respective leaders to brief them on the current state of play.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the status of the talks on Saturday.

Here is a statement from myself and @MichelBarnier about the state of play in our negotiations. pic.twitter.com/P5Uhg7RQUz — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) December 4, 2020

Mr Barnier said on Twitter: "After one week of intense negotiations in London, together with @DavidGHFrost, we agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries.

"We agreed to pause the talks in order to brief our Principals on the state of play of the negotiations. President @vonderleyen and Prime Minister Johnson will discuss the state of play tomorrow afternoon."

Lord Frost posted a similar message on Twitter at around the same time as Mr Barnier.

Earlier in the day, Downing Street warned Brexit trade talks are at a "very difficult point" and time is ticking if a deal is to be struck.

It came after a senior UK Government source claimed on Thursday evening that the prospect of an agreement was “receding” amid calls by Brussels for last-minute concessions.

Earlier in the week, there had been optimism that the prospect of a deal was on the horizon before progress appeared to stall on Thursday.

Speaking on Friday, a spokesman for Mr Johnson said: "We are committed to working hard to try and reach an agreement with the EU and the talks are ongoing.

"There are still some issues to overcome. Time is in very short supply and we are at a very difficult point in the talks.

"What is certain is we will not be able to agree a deal that doesn't respect our fundamental principles on sovereignty, fishing and control.

"Our negotiating team is working extremely hard in order to bridge the gaps that remain."

On Thursday, a senior UK Government source said: “At the 11th hour, the EU is bringing new elements into the negotiation.

“A breakthrough is still possible in the next few days but that prospect is receding.”

