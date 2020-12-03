Hilary Benn: It would be inexplicable if a Brexit deal isn't reached

3 December 2020, 20:09

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Hilary Benn the Chair of the Future Relationship with the EU Select Committee has told LBC time is rapidly running out to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.

With talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have suffered a blow, with the UK accusing the European Union of making fresh demands at the 11th hour, LBC spoke to Mr Benn over what the future holds.

Hopes of an imminent deal appear to be fading after Thursday's negotiations in London between the teams led by Lord Frost and the EU's Michel Barnier.

A senior UK Government source said: "At the 11th hour, the EU is bringing new elements into the negotiation.

"A breakthrough is still possible in the next few days but that prospect is receding."

Mr Benn told LBC's Iain Dale it was "pretty clear that we're getting to the end of the process."

Telling LBC it was getting towards the "end of the process," the MP said he could speculate, but a deal was down to the people in the room.

"It would be inexplicable, as I have said to you before if they fail to reach a deal," he told LBC.

When questioned by Iain if the failure to reach a deal between the two sides would be the "biggest failure of statecraft in recent memory," the MP agreed.

He said a "great deal" rides on the UK securing a trade deal with the European Union.

"It is in nobody's interest that there is no-deal," Mr Benn said, adding that "both sides have to compromise" on a deal.

The Government will ask MPs to reinstate controversial legislation giving ministers the power to break international law by ignoring provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

MPs will vote on the UK Internal Market Bill on Monday, potentially throwing the talks on a UK-European Union trade deal into deep crisis unless an agreement can be reached by then.

The EU has already taken the first steps in a legal action over the legislation.

The Government will also introduce the Taxation (Post-Transition Period) Bill, which reportedly includes measures to override parts of the divorce deal struck by the Prime Minister and the EU in 2019.

MPs will be asked to reinsert the controversial Northern Ireland provisions into the UK Internal Market Bill after the Lords voted to remove them.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

The caller told Iain he thought people were "idiots" for undermining the vaccine

Emotional caller sheds tears over 'idiots' doubting 'beautiful' vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

This caller was furious over Labour abstaining from the Covid Tiers vote and he wanted to tell LBC all about it

'I am absolutely fuming' - caller brands Labour'I am absolutely fuming' - caller brands Labour abstention in Covid tier vote 'mistake'
Concerns are rising over the future of the high street as more shops face closure

Covid 'accelerated' closure of High Street shops such as Debenhams, retail expert warns
Iain was quick to point out this caller wasn't correct

'A business requiring you to have a vaccine before using it is not akin to a dictatorship'
Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system
Senior Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell told LBC he is "dismayed" at Rishi Sunak's pledge to cut foreign aid

Andrew Mitchell: UK 'broke its promise' to world's poorest with foreign aid cut
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson said vaccines would be a huge boost to the events industry

Next summer will be a 'different world' for weddings, insists Boris Johnson
Trade talks between the UK and the EU appear to be hanging in the balance

Chances of post-Brexit trade deal with EU 'receding', UK warns
The new policy will come into force on at 4am Saturday

Covid quarantine exemption for high-value business travellers and sports stars
Fencing was put up around many blocks and communal areas at Manchester University

University of Manchester criticised for 'numerous failings' in halls fencing report
Talks on a trade deal could be thrown into crisis when MPs vote on Monday

Controversial Brexit legislation set to return with trade talks on knife-edge
File photo: The Welsh Ambulance Service has this afternoon declared a critical incident

Welsh Ambulance Service declares critical incident amid 'high level of demand'
A further 414 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the UK

UK passes 60,000 Covid-19 deaths as 414 more are recorded

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (left) and lawmaker Ted Hui (right) demonstrate in solidarity with ongoing pro-democracy protests in Thailand

Pro-democracy Hong Kong activist plans move to Britain in exile
This caller blasted comments made by Gavin Williamson over the Covid vaccine

'This is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, political elite' - Caller blasts Gavin Williamson
Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop gift cards

Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop Arcadia gift cards