Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/02 | Watch Again
13 February 2024, 21:37
Watch again 13/02: Cross Question with Iain Dale
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Lord Kim Darroch - Former British National Security Adviser
- Alistair Burt - Former Conservative Middle East and North Africa Minister
- Isabel Hilton - Founder of China Dialogue
- Professor Michael Clarke - Defence and foreign affairs analyst
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.