Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again 16/01

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

John Penrose - Conservative MP for Weston-super-Mare & chair of the Conservative Policy Forum

Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Labour MP for Streatham

Lord (Edward) Faulks KC - Chair of print news regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation - who is a non-affiliated peer and a former Justice Minister in the Government of David Cameron

Jacqueline McKenzie - Head of Immigration and Asylum Law at Leigh Day Solicitors - who has served on the Labour Party's race equality task force and who represented one of the men selected to be deported to Rwanda in June 2022

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.