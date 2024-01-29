Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/01 | Watch Again
29 January 2024, 21:49
Watch again 29/01: Cross Question with Iain Dale
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Sir Alec Shelbrooke - Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell & former Defence Minister under Liz Truss.
- Kim Johnson - Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside.
- Sebastian Payne - Director of the Onward think tank.
- Gina Miller - Leader of the True and Fair Party.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.