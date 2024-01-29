Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/01 | Watch Again

Watch again 29/01: Cross Question with Iain Dale

By Anna Rees

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Sir Alec Shelbrooke - Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell & former Defence Minister under Liz Truss.

Kim Johnson - Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside.

Sebastian Payne - Director of the Onward think tank.

Gina Miller - Leader of the True and Fair Party.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.