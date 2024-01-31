Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again
31 January 2024, 22:51
Watch again 31/01: Cross Question with Iain Dale
You can watch Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Robbie Moore - Conservative Environment Minister and MP for Keighley.
- Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North - who is a former Shadow Cabinet Minister.
- Michael Crick - Political journalist and author.
- Rachel Johnson - LBC presenter and host of the Global Player podcast 'Difficult Women' - who is also a columnist for the London Evening Standard.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.