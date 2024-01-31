Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again

31 January 2024, 22:51

Watch again 31/01: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Robbie Moore - Conservative Environment Minister and MP for Keighley.
  • Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North - who is a former Shadow Cabinet Minister.
  • Michael Crick - Political journalist and author.
  • Rachel Johnson - LBC presenter and host of the Global Player podcast 'Difficult Women' - who is also a columnist for the London Evening Standard.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident occurred on Lessar Avenue.

Nine people, including mum and two kids, rushed to hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack as manhunt launched
Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend.

Man, 44, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend

David Davis has rated the success of Brexit an eight out of ten.

David Davis marks Brexit 8/10 four years on - as Northern Ireland deadlock on the brink of breaking
Civil servants have been told that rolling their eyes can be sexist or racist

Rolling your eyes is a microaggression, civil servants told in £160k training course

Peter Norgrove has been jailed for 14 years

Chilling moment builder carries on working moments after bludgeoning customer to death following her complaints
A coroner opened the inquest into the deaths on Wednesday.

Coroner breaks down as she opens inquest into deaths of two schoolgirls and family who were found in Costessey home
Hamas is a proscribed organisation

Teenager arrested on suspicion of inviting support for Hamas in London

Russell Brand speaks to Tucker Carlson on X

Russell Brand breaks silence over 'hurtful' sex assault allegations

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/01 | Watch Again

The police watchdog has said its case load has increased dramatically

Referrals to police watchdog nearly double since damning Casey Review into the Met