Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Watch again 12/02: Cross Question with Iain Dale

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Liz Kershaw - Broadcaster - who is the UK’s second longest-serving female national radio DJ (after the late Annie Nightingale).

Suzanne Evans - Political commentator - former deputy chairman of UKIP and also a former board member of the Vote Leave campaign.

Rayhan Haque - Social justice campaigner - who is running as an independent candidate for Mayor of London.

Josh Simons - Director of the Labour Together think tank - who spent time as a visiting research scientist in AI at Facebook.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.