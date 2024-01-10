Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again
10 January 2024, 21:30
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Baroness (Tina) Stowell – Conservative peer, Chair of the Communications and Digital Select Committee and former Leader of the House of Lords
- Dorothy Byrne – former Editor at Large of Channel 4 Television and current President of Murray Edwards College, Cambridge
- Zack Polanski - Deputy Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales
- Kate Andrews – Economics Editor of The Spectator
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.