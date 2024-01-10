Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

10 January 2024, 21:30

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness (Tina) Stowell – Conservative peer, Chair of the Communications and Digital Select Committee and former Leader of the House of Lords
  • Dorothy Byrne – former Editor at Large of Channel 4 Television and current President of Murray Edwards College, Cambridge
  • Zack Polanski - Deputy Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales
  • Kate Andrews – Economics Editor of The Spectator

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/01 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/12| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/11| Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 15/11 | Watch Again

Ali Miraj CQ

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 14/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 1/11 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Georgina Hale

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Georgina Hale dies aged 80

Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps

'It’s time for a changing of the guard': Stephen Fry backs calls for ban on bearskin caps worn by King's Guard
In 2013, the project was estimated to cost £37.5 billion, including the now-scrapped extensions to Manchester and Leeds.

Cost of HS2 London to Birmingham line 'could soar to nearly £67 billion'

Snow is set to batter the UK again next week

'Worst snow storm in 14 years' to batter UK with 'temperatures to drop to -15C' - and 'literally anywhere could see snow'
Alex Chalk speaks to Andrew Marr

'Polluters must pay' towards Post Office compensation, says Justice Sec as he warns some guilty people will be acquitted
A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor.

Crooked House pub company director steps down - as investigation into the fire continues

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution

University student Katie Allan, 21, who killed herself in jail told by boyfriend he was 'dating other women'
Matthew Perry's death probe has concluded

Matthew Perry investigation into death concludes after Friends star was found unresponsive in hot tub
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 10/01

Grant Shapps has warned that Britain could take further action against the Houthis

Grant Shapps warns UK could crack down harder on Iran-backed Houthis in Red Sea after warship downs drones